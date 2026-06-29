Why Jalen Mayo Is A Wild Card at DB For the Houston Defense

The Houston secondary is one of the strongest units we've seen on the team in a while.

With the new winning culture in Houston, head coach Willie Fritz has made it a mission to improve every depth chart on the roster. By improving both sides of the ball, Houston has been able to improve year by year on an upward trend.

Because of that winning culture, many players from other teams are starting to take note and transferring to Houston. Many teams that have played against Houston have had a player transfer to the Cougars this past offseason.

One of those teams is the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, and they lost defensive back Jalen Mayo after the 2025 season. With Houston's secondary already being one of the biggest, can Mayo make it as a starter?

Jalen Mayo before Houston

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights tight end Dylan Wade (0) is tackled by Houston Cougars defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Mayo had been at SFA for a year, but his collegiate start actually happened at a different school. Before becoming a Lumberjack in 2025, Mayo had spent three years at Virginia Union at the division II level of play.

Originally, Mayo came out of Phoebus HS with no stars to his name and no tape to show at all. He helped lead Phoebus to a 2021 Virginia Class 3 State Championship, but other than that Mayo hadn't had a breakout season in his HS career.

However, as time moved forwards Mayo was able to become a three star prospect through the transfer portal and joined the Houston Cougars this past offseason. While his time at SFA was short, it was enough to get noticed by the Cougars.

With the current Houston secondary, it will be rough to claim a starting spot with the current competition. Many new defensive backs have shown up throughout the transfer portal and recruitment, and it's one of the biggest hurdles Mayo will have when it comes to starting with the Cougars.

His collegiate career could come in handy with experience, as his Division II days could set him up for success with the defensive coaches Houston currently has. With his veteran status, he could also help lead and mentor the new freshmen into better players.

All of it will have to come down to if Houston needs someone like Mayo in the backfield as a major piece of their defense. We could see Mayo play in the begininning of the season against teams like Oregon State and Texas Tech to see if he can handle the major Division I games Houston is a part of.