Why the Houston Cougars' Offense Should be Feared This Season

When it comes to Houston, most of the talent is usually on the defensive side of the ball.

Many people already know what the Houston defensive line can do, and opposing offensive lines have had to deal with their terror for many years. The secondary in Houston is also one of the biggest pools of talent on Houston's roster, with many cornerbacks and defensive backs having the chance to join the professional leagues.

When it comes to the other aspects of Houston football, coaching and culture have improved dramatically throughout the roster. Willie Fritz is the most notable change in Houston's history, but many things surrounding Houston's culture have changed too.

With so many things becoming improved throughout the years, the Houston offense seems to be one of the most recent improvements on the roster. So why should other teams care about the Houston offense?

How has Houston's offense improved?

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) and offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (74) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the most recent additions to the roster, Houston has definitely been focusing their efforts on the offense recently. They have made major moves in the transfer portal and in recruiting throughout the past year and have drastically improved the roster in many areas.

Starting with the quarterback, the change from former starter Donovan Smith to transfer quarterback Conner Weigman was very refreshing for the offense, as it had a new leader who could make electrifying plays. When comparing the two quarterbacks, Weigman feels like a very big step forward for the future.

With his athleticism and ability to run and pass the ball, he becomes a dual threat that almost looks unstoppable. While he can be stopped with a good defensive line, many plays end up gaining a few yards for the Cougars in the end.

With the change in leadership also comes new players who follow his championship mindset. Amare Thomas is one of Houston's biggest weapons in the 2026 season and will be one of Houston's best wide receivers of all time if this season goes well.

Thomas started at Houston as a transfer but quickly got used to the Big 12 and their competitive environment. While most of the teams last year had proven to be easy pickings for Thomas, those with major secondaries like Texas Tech proved to be the biggest challenges when it comes to the passing game.

This upcoming year also brings in a lot of uncertainty in the offense, but with those two players on Houston's roster, many of the games for Houston will be a lot easier.