Houston Exploring Options to Fix TDECU Stadium's Significant Field Damage

While there are less than four months to go until the Houston Cougars kickoff their 2026 football season at home on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. against Oregon State, it looks like the home field could still have potential issues.

An Easter service event was hosted at the TDECU Stadium field earlier in the spring. According to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, the setup of that event ended up creating considerable damage to the turf and playing surface. The event was held by Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, which is located just 0.3 miles away from the stadium.

According to Duarte, a crane company was hired by the church that was responsible for setting up a massive stage that covered a large portion of the field. Houston Athletics announced on April 14 that the football spring game was relocated to the outdoor practice fields after a walk-through discovered damage to multiple areas of the playing surface that was deemed unsafe to play on.

Houston Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez said that the playing surface sustained "significant damage" in the spring that may not be completely fixed until after the 2026 football season is over, according to Duarte.

Based on the church's YouTube video of the event, the stage was quite large and nearly covered the entire width of the football field. There are reportedly two options to ultimately fix the surface. Given that there are still more than three months to go for the season, that is plenty of time for Houston to be able to make the field playable.

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Easter Service | Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church YouTube

UH Football's Home Field Will Get Repaired Soon

The decision seems to be on the method of how to fix it. Nuñez said UH is choosing between doing a "quick fix" of the field, which involves repairing the top levels of the turf and playing surface. That will make it safe to play and not affect the football team.

However, there looks to be the other option of completely fixing the issue permanently so it doesn't have to be addressed after the season is over as well. The damage seems to have gotten past the just the top of the playing surface. Time doesn't look to be an issue as Nuñez responded to a fan's concern on X and dove into what the situation is.

Getting this “fixed” is happening. Understand, this is a process between insurance companies, risk management & doing so under a state process. It will be ready for the season but we need to make sure every decision we make is not one that will cause more issues down the road. — Eddie Nunez (@EddieNunezAD) May 28, 2026

There is a process for getting this done and the field will ultimately need to get fixed permanently one way or another. The church hosting the event at TDECU was a revenue-generating event as UH rented out the stadium. Given Houston's need for any sort of financial support, it's likely that events like these could continue to happen, but there's always a risk. The short fix would not allow Houston to host any of those events temporarily, and that could end up becoming a significant factor in the next steps.

TDECU Stadium was opened in 2014 after the demolition of the Robertson Stadium on the same site and was part of the start of UH's revamping of its facilities.