Why Willie Fritz's Programs Improve Faster Than Expected

When it comes to Houston Head coaches, many coaches fail to keep Houston relevant for the long term.

Many coaches throughout the years have made Houston a strong program, but that narrative only lasts one or two years. After those golden years, the Cougars go back to irrelevancy and end up hiring a new coach to repeat the cycle.

While this strategy works for the short term, it hinders what the Houston football program could have in the trophy room. Missed opportunities lead to less championship trophies to hold, and longer gaps between those championship years.

With the recent success of Willie Fritz in Houston, the Cougars have a coach that can keep the program competitive for a long time. But what made Fritz into one of the best coaches for Houston's rebuild?

Willie Fritz's History in College Football

Sep 16, 2023; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz, right, yells at wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) in the second half against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fritz has had a long history with programs, dating back to his start as a graduate assistant in 1982 with Pittsburg State. He didn't have an official head coaching job until Blinn College picked him up in 1993.

With Blinn College, he would lead the team to back-to-back NJCAA Championship Games in 1995 and 1996. He would eventually get picked up by the Sam Houston State Bearkats in 2010 and led them to back-to-back Southland Conference titles in 2011 and 2012.

Fritz has stayed consistent with his championship timing, as most of the teams he has joined become contenders in their second or third year with Fritz. While the most recent example is Houston, one of the best tenures Fritz has had was with Tulane.

With Tulane, Fritz would coach the team from 2016 through 2023, and has put Tulane on the map as a consistent contender even after his departure in 2023. He won three bowls with the Green Wave and would be ranked nationally after a Cotton Bowl win against USC.

In order to keep the winning trend consistent, Fritz employs a strategy that has worked throughout the years and harbors some of the best talent in college football through the transfer portal. Fritz would play through his first year with the team, look for the worst weakness and find talent that could fix that position.

For Houston, the quarterback position was the worst position on the roster for a long time. But with Fritz, he found Conner Weigman and immidiately made Houston a Big 12 contender through him.

Fritz's strategy is simply and easy to understand, but makes programs contenders in such short time. With his previous experience, Houston looks to be the next biggest name in college football.