Willie Fritz Calls on Houston Fans to Show Up for Ranked Home Game vs Oklahoma State

The Houston Cougars just dominated the Kansas State Wildcats on the road with a 35-16 win in Week 6. As a result, Houston jumped up in the AP Poll to No. 20 in the country.

Houston has been ranked in the AP Poll for the first six weeks of the season as well as the preseason poll for the first time since 2016. The Cougars have shown that they are one of the Big 12 contenders this season.

Houston now faces a big challenge as the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys come to town for a Saturday night home game at TDECU Stadium. This is one of the most important games of the season and the most important game of the home schedule.

While Houston has struggled with fan attendance so far this season even when being a ranked team throughout, the top-20 matchup against Oklahoma State gives a perfect opportunity for Cougars fans to fill up their home stadium and give support.

This will be the first top-25 game at TDECU Stadium since the 2015 American Athletic Conference Championship between No. 16 Houston and No. 20 Temple. It's been almost 11 years, but Houston has the big-time game in store on national TV on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Houston coach Willie Fritz understands how important it will be to have a home-field advantage. It's also a matter of the fanbase showing up for a quality team. Fritz started off his postgame press conference after the Kansas State game with a different focus: a strong message to the Houston fans.

Fritz's Message to Cougars' Fans

Fritz came right out of the gate to discuss next Saturday's massive Big 12 matchup that has big stakes in the race to the title game. He mentioned he wanted to start off with something different and made sure that Oklahoma State won.

"We've got two teams that are ranked, going to be playing next Saturday at 6:30. Not 11. 6:30 p.m. We need to get as many Coogs out there as humanly possible. It's going to be a great game. Got two fantastic quarterbacks," Fritz said. "Probably two of the better quarterbacks in the nation. Two really good teams. Let's get some people out there. It won't be hot. It'll be nice and cool...so come on out."

Fritz had very serious intent and this was a concerted effort to get the crowd out. In a ranked game like this, home crowd support will be important. If Houston fans don't take their seats, Oklahoma State fans certainly will, with Stillwater, Oklahoma, about a seven-hour drive.

The Cougars only had just over 25000 in their last home game against UCF in a 40000 capacity stadium. That was the Big 12 home opener at 11 a.m., with Houston wearing its blue uniforms and special space-themed helmets. Houston had close to 29000 for its season opener against Oregon State at 11 a.m. as well as its non-conference game against Southern. That was at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Given the time, day, opponent and weather, it's quite possible this could end up being a full stadium for the Cougars.