Willie Fritz Shows Incredible Support for Houston Cougars Basketball

The culture of football and basketball in college athletics programs is vital. Houston Cougars basketball has been one of the best programs in the nation over the past half-decade and has been the primary attraction and known name for Houston.

While the football program has had its moments, Houston is now officially back on the gridiron after the first 10-win season since 2021 and a Texas Bowl win. The Cougars finished No. 21 in the final AP poll and are relevant once again thanks to head coach Willie Fritz delivering a much-needed turnaround.

It’s a big boost for UH Athletics knowing both football and basketball are contending. Fritz understands how key it is to have support and partnerships across the two programs, and he constantly has shown that towards coach Kelvin Sampson and the basketball team since he got here.

One of the first remarks Fritz made when he got hired back in late 2023 was at the Fertitta Center during a men’s basketball game where he wanted his team to play hard like Sampson’s group.

Sampson has given the support right back to Fritz and gave a lot of praise to the football team after a huge ranked upset at Arizona State and the massive turnaround season. Fritz took his support to another level this week as the basketball team plays in the Big 12 tournament.

Fritz Right Behind Coogs Basketball

Willie Fritz says he plans to go to Kansas City on Friday night to support Kelvin Sampson and the Coogs. pic.twitter.com/2Vlh1FoTqZ — GoCoogs.com (@gocoogs1) March 9, 2026

Fritz had his first media availability of the upcoming season during the first spring practice and mentioned that he would in fact be traveling out to Kansas City to back Sampson and the Cougars in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.

That obviously assumes Houston, the No. 2 seed, wins its quarterfinal game against No. 10 seed BYU on Thursday to set up a potential semifinal matchup on Friday. Fritz will be there in person to give that extra boost of support.

It is typically unheard of for head coaches to travel out to support a fellow athletic program, but Fritz is willing to make that level of commitment, which shows what he thinks of the basketball team and the importance of being there.

Additionally, Houston basketball had its send-off to KC for the Big 12 tournament on Tuesday afternoon, and Fritz was even in that crowd cheering on the players and staff as they walked to the bus. Much to Coogs fans’ pleasure, Fritz is taking his support to another level.

Houston men’s basketball’s Big 12 Tournament sendoff today, featuring crowd of fans and supporters, none bigger than Coach Willie Fritz 😂 pic.twitter.com/tWxh8Mh320 — Cougar Sports (@cougarsportsone) March 10, 2026

While known to be a great head coach, Fritz is also someone that knows how to build a culture with the right type of attitude and respect. It shows in this scenario. The Cougars football staff is always bringing out recruits to basketball games during the season to get a feel for what Houston is about.

It’s all about partnerships and respect to build something special.