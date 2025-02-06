Willie Fritz speaks on Houston's upcoming schedule, new players, upgrading both sides
Houston football coach Willie Fritz addressed the media Wednesday regarding a number of topics.
One was the second National Signing Day of the 2024-25 cycle. But Fritz remarked there were no late signees, as the 19 who had already announced their intentions to become Cougars signed on the early National Signing Day in December.
Those 19 join 20 other players who came to Houston via the transfer portal. One of Fritz’s main points of emphasis was upgrading the offensive line, and he believes he was able to do that, getting five players in the portal who were starters at their previous schools.
Fritz also announced that the Cougars’ annual spring game will take place on Saturday, April 19.
In addition, Fritz - entering his second season as coach - talked about the Cougars’ just-released 2025 schedule, upgrading both sides of the ball and getting a year acclimated.
Here is a sampling of some of Fritz’s comments from Wednesday’s press conference:
On Houston’s overall National Signing Day
(Fritz was hired away from Tulane right before the December 2023 National Signing Day, not giving him a full opportunity to focus on signing players.)
“Well, we got the experience. I came in a year ago and it was kind of a whirlwind because we played an extra week (at Tulane) and there wasn’t a whole lot of high school kids we had an opportunity to get at that time; Signing Day was in just a few days and we were a little bit behind, but completely and totally different (this time).
“We had a whole year to prepare for this signing class and we got the opportunity to establish relationships with the high school coaches and parents and the kids themselves. And for the most part, we’ve kept our staff intact, so we’ve been able to have continuity with the conversations that we’re having with the student-athletes.”
On Upgrading the Offense
(Fritz changed offensive coordinators in the offseason; bringing in Slade Nagle. Last season, the Cougars averaged 14 points a game, and just 12.9 points in Big 12 Conference play.)
“We feel really good about it. We’ve got some good receivers coming back, we really do, and we’ve just got to do a good job, and we’ve talked about it, of getting better offensively. We’ve got to run the ball more effectively, we’ve got to be much better protecting the throwing the ball.
“We weren’t anywhere where we needed to be last season, but I do think we’ve added some really good talent. … We’ve got some good running backs returning, the receivers we’ve talked about, we’ve got some guys with a little experience at the tight end position. We’ve got a little bit of experience back at the offensive line.
On Continuing to Be Better Defensively
(Houston also has a new defensive coordinator in Austin Armstrong, who had served in a similar capacity the previous two seasons at Florida. The Cougars gave up an average of 22 points over their last five games in 2024.)
“We played well defensively for the majority of the season and we’ve got a lot of those guys coming back, and I think we helped ourselves with depth in the portal and also with high school guys.
“We beat a lot of other Power 4 schools for a lot of these guys, both high school kids and in the portal, and it doesn’t always mean they’re going to be great players, but we’re competing against different schools this year as opposed to last year.”
On the 2025 Schedule
(Houston will be inside the city limits for its first three games; two at home and the other at Rice. The Cougars also, for the most part, alternate being at home and going on the road in Big 12 play.)
“Well, I like the fact that we’re going to be pretty much at home the first three weeks; I think that’s great and I think that’s outstanding, but we’ve got to prepare and get ourselves better. We’ve got to get a lot better than we were last year; if you get a lot better than what we were last year, then you’ll have a lot more success; that’s usually how that works.
“Having (rotating home and away games) every other week will be neat. I think the first conference game will be neat, having Colorado come in here; they have a great program and they’ve done a lot of neat things.”