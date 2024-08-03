Simone Biles wants another title in illustrious career with Houston on the radar
Simone Biles has built a solid career as the most decorated Olympic gold medalist and Gymnastics GOAT. Over the past decade since she set the world on fire, the three-time Olympian has become a pop culture icon.
Outside of all the accomplishments, there could be one very soon to set Biles apart. Houston's head gymnastics coach. The Olympian teased the subject back in 2018, which caught some attention then and should now with her future prospects in front of her. It's similar to the model used by Deion Sanders at Colorado, except she would be starting from scratch.
Houston doesn't currently have a gymnastics program but one should exist. Also, there is nobody better to take over than the GOAT herself. Can you imagine the recruits who would be lined up to learn from Biles? It would make the Cougars a force in the gymnastics world overnight.
If Biles is still serious about setting up shop at Houston, there should be a strong push to make it happen. She even has the support from the men's basketball program. Cougars assistant Kellen Sampson resurfaced the idea in a recent tweet, saying "Cant wait for staff meetings. Newbies buy donuts."
A mistake on the uneven bars cost Biles her lead midway through the competition. But she executed magnificent routines on balance beam and floor exercise, including three of her signature eponymous skills, to rally from third place back to the top—a mini comeback within a larger one.
Nobody but Biles knows what her future holds after these Olympics, but her legacy in the sport is secure. At 27, Biles is the oldest Olympic all-around champion in 72 years and oldest American champion ever. The Soviet Union’s Maria Gorokhovskaya was 30 when she won in 1952.
One thing remains certain, Biles would be a game-changer for the Cougars and give some much-needed excitement around campus.