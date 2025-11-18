Houston Cougars Star Named Semifinalist For Prestigious Award
When the 2025 season first started for the Houston Cougars, there were a lot of fresh faces that fans would need to get to know.
Coach Willie Fritz attacked the transfer portal over the offseason and completely reimagined the Houston squad. Now ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll and No. 24 in the Coaches poll, it is pretty safe to say that Fritz’s additions have been for the better. One of his most impactful transfer portal acquisitions was kicker Ethan Sanchez, who has been near automatic for the Cougars this year.
With the end of the regular season nearing, Sanchez has been named as a finalist for the Lou Groza Award.
Ethan Sanchez, Lou Groza Award Semifinalist
The Lou Groza award annually recognizes the top placekicker in the nation. Previous winners include Matt Gay, Cairo Santos, Graham Gano, Jake Moody, and Sebastian Janikowski.
Sanchez has been lights-out for the Cougars all season. He has made three game-winning field goals this year on top of making 19 of his 22 total field goal attempts.
Against the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanchez rewrote his career-long, knocking in a 52-yarder without a doubt.
”It looks easy, but you've got the whole team on your back,” Fritz said in the Oregon State postgame press conference. “He did a great job… That’s one of the reasons I said last week, when he was five-of-six, or two weeks ago, that’s why we got him here. He’s a clutch, good little kicker, and he’s got great range, a lot of experience.”
Sanchez has only grown more confident since landing in Houston and has even been called the “swaggiest kicker in the Big 12” by announcers.
“Most of my great kickers have had a lot of confidence,” Fritz said. “You need to at that position.”
Sanchez did not always have his oozing confidence. Before transferring to Houston, Sanchez spent three seasons with the Old Dominion Monarchs, where he was beyond reliable from deep. At Old Dominion, he went 35 of 46 on field goals and 101 of 106 on extra points through his career.
Coming out of North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia, Sanchez was the No. 2-ranked kicker in the country and was ranked a six-star kicking prospect by Chris Sailer Kicking. In his senior season, he did not miss a single extra point.
“It took me finding my faith, and I can give glory and thanks to God that I have this confidence,” Sanchez said after the Colorado game. “Without him, I would have no confidence because I lean on him in the tough times and I praise him in the good times.”
Sanchez is one of 20 semifinalists for the prestigious award, among Georgia’s Peyton Woodring, Oklahoma’s Tate Sandell, UCF’s Noe Ruelas, Texas Tech’s Stone Harrington, and Kansas’ Laith Marjan. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 25, and the winner will be declared on December 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.