How One Houston Cougars Player Has Put the Team on His Back
Houston Cougars coach Willie Fritz had high praise for transfer kicker Ethan Sanchez after the team’s win over the Colorado Buffaloes two weeks ago after he had scored 18 of Houston’s 36 points in the 16-point victory over the Buffs.
“That’s the reason we got him,” Fritz said. " ... I thought Ethan Sanchez did an excellent job kicking. A lot of those were long ones.”
With most expecting Sanchez’s heroics to be a one-off moment in the season, he came up big once again for the Coogs just two weeks later. Sanchez kicked a 24-yard field goal in overtime to seal the epic comeback for Houston and devastate the Oregon State Beavers, 27-24, on Friday night in Corvallis. With massive moments in back-to-back games, the kicker is starting to become a not-so-secret weapon for the Coogs.
Ethan Sanchez and the Cardiac Coogs
”It looks easy, but you got the whole team on your back,” Fritz said in the Oregon State postgame press conference. “He did a great job… That’s one of the reasons I said last week when he was five-of-six, or two weeks ago, that’s why we got him here. He’s a clutch, good little kicker and he’s got great range, a lot of experience.”
Sanchez finished his night going two-for-two on field goals and three-for-three on extra point attempts. His longest field goal of the night was 25 yards.
Before transferring to Houston, Sanchez spent three seasons with the Old Dominion Monarchs, where he was beyond reliable from deep. At Old Dominion, he went 35 of 46 on field goals and 101 of 106 on extra points through his career.
Coming out of North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia, Sanchez was the No. 2-ranked kicker in the country and ranked a six-star kicking prospect by Chris Sailer Kicking. In his senior season, he did not miss a single extra point.
For his performance against the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanchez was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
“It took me finding my faith and I can give glory and thanks to God that I have this confidence,” Sanchez said after the Colorado game. “Without him, I would have no confidence because I lean on him in the tough times and I praise him in the good times.”
Sanchez and the Coogs are back in the national spotlight next weekend when they host No. 12 Texas Tech at TDECU Stadium on Saturday night wearing their “Houston Blue” uniforms. The Red Raiders are currently 8.5-point betting favorites.