How to watch Houston softball's opening weekend: TV, live stream
Houston softball starts its 2025 campaign with five weekend games, all at home, as part of the Easton Classic.
The Cougars take on St. John's, New Mexico and Louisiana-Monroe in a three-day span at Cougar Softball Stadium.
It will be the seventh straight season Houston has opened a softball season at home. The Cougars are 6-1 in opening games and also 19-9 on opening weekend in that span.
Kristin Vesely returns for her eighth season as Houston's coach. She has a record of 211-193-1, and has beaten at least one ranked team in each of her previous seven seasons. Last season, the Cougars defeated No. 1 ranked Texas, the first time in program history they defeated a top-ranked foe.
Houston will play St. John's for the first time with Friday and Saturday's games. The Cougars are also 0-2 all-time vs. New Mexico and 6-1 all-time vs. Louisiana-Monroe.
There are a total of 21 players on this season's Houston roster, with 16 hailing from the state of Texas.
The Cougars were picked to finish 11th in the 11-team Big 12. Oklahoma State was the preseason favorite, with Texas Tech coming in at No. 2.
Houston Softball Opening Weekend
Who: Vs. St. John's, 4 p.m. Friday; New Mexico, 6:30 p.m. Friday; New Mexico, 4 p.m. Saturday; Louisiana-Monroe, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Cougar Softball Stadium | Houston, Texas
TV Channel/Live Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+