No. 20 Houston Cougars vs UCF Knights Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 20 Houston Cougars are taking on the UCF Knights in their Big 12 conference home opener at TDECU Stadium.

Houston enters with a 3-1 record and a 42-28 win over Georgia Southern in Week 4. Meanwhile, UCF also comes in with a 3-1 record and a Big 12 win over TCU in their first conference game at home. This is the Space Game matchup and has become a rivalry of sorts between Space U and Space City.

Coogs vs Knights

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) carries the ball during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has unveiled new helmets for this game that will go along with its blue uniforms. This is also UH's annual Houston Blue game. The hand-painted helmets are uniquely related to space and the solar system with all eight planets along with the Sun and Pluto represented.

Houston is just 4-8 against UCF in series history, but the Cougars won the last matchup in Orlando, Florida, 30-27. Houston is also 2-3 against UCF at home, and hasn't faced the Knights at TDECU Stadium since 2020.

Kickoff was underway at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2. We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL Houston 0 0 UCF 7 3

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.

UCF received and went 75 yards down the field in six plays. The Knights converted a third-and-goal from the 13-yard line.

UCF 7, Houston 0

The Cougars respond with a 12-play drive that took up more than five minutes. However, they only went 35 yards and got set back with a holding penalty.

Change of Possession

UCF somehow picked up one first down on a wild catch, but then punted.

Change of Possession

Houston had another promising drive that went 67 yards down the field all the way to the one-yard line. The Cougars weren't able to punch it in on fourth-and-goal.

Change of Possession

UCF went three-and-out back near its own end zone and punted 50 yards to the Houston 41-yard line. Senior wide reciever Trent Walker returned it 33 yards to the UCF 26-yard line. The Cougars seemed poised to punch it in this time. However, it was another stop on fourth down.

Weigman's pass was incomplete on fourth-and-two.

Change of Possession

UCF once again went three-and-out.

Change of Possession

Houston started its next drive at the UCF 44-yard line. The Cougars quickly picked up multiple first downs, but redshirt junior tight end Patrick Overmyer fumbled at the UCF seven-yard line and it was then recovered by the Knights in the end zone for a touchback.

Change of Possession

This time, UCF was able to move the ball and it picked up multiple first downs. That also included a 35-yard completion. The Knights settled for a 30-yard field goal.

UCF 10, Houston 0

Houston was only able to pick up one first down and then had to punt in disappointing fashion.

Change of Possession

UCF took it to halftime.