No. 5 Houston Cougars vs No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 5 Houston Cougars are continuing their journey in the Big 12 tournament and it’s bound to be a special semifinal this time around against the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks. Houston, who is the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament will face No. 3 seed Kansas in what promises to be an intriguing matchup.

Both these teams only faced each other once this season in Allen Fieldhouse almost three weeks ago where Kansas won 69-56 for Houston’s largest loss in over two years. The Cougars were going through their three game gauntlet at the time and were clearly fatigued in the second half after playing a grueling 48 minutes vs Arizona 48 hours prior.

This will be a different rematch this time around. Both teams played on Thursday night and came out with wins at the end in a tight game. Houston beat No. 10 seed BYU 73-67 thanks to 17 points from freshman point guard Kingston Flemings and a couple of late 3-pointers took them over the top.

Meanwhile, Kansas found a way late against No. 6 seed TCU for a 78-73 win where freshman guard Darryn Peterson contributed 23 points and eight rebounds.

Coogs vs Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) drives the ball against Houston Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the third straight semifinals appearance for Houston and the eighth straight semifinals appearance in any conference tournament.

Kansas leads the all-time season series 7-5, but Houston has won three out of the last four games. Flemings, the first freshman All-American in Houston history and the all-time freshman scoring leader, averages 16.5 PPG, 5.4 APG, on 48% shooting. Sharp is right behind him at 15.8 PPG.

Houston is 6-1 in the Big 12 tournament so far and has advanced to the title game the last two seasons. The Cougars have advanced to the title game of their conference tournament in each of the last seven seasons.

Peterson is the leading scorer for Kansas with 20 PPG and 4.4 RPG. Sophomore forward Flory Bidunga is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and averages 13.8 PPG along with 9.1 RPG and 2.7 blocks.

Houston faces off against Kansas in Kansas City. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

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Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half Final Houston Kansas

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.