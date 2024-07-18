2024 Fighting Illini Position Breakdowns: Running Backs
The Fighting Illini have always had depth in the running back position.
Last season, there was Reggie Love III, Josh McCray, Aidan Laughery, Kaden Feagin, and Jordan Anderson.
Unfortunately, injuries took a toll on each of them. McCray and Anderson dealt with season-ending injuries. With the exception of Love III transferring to Purdue, the Fighting Illini are returning the core of their running game.
Here is a breakdown of each player:
Kaden Feagin: He is entering his sophomore season as the starter. Last year Feagin played in nine games with four starts. He had 438 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also had 116 receiving yards. He was twice named Big Ten Freshman of the Week along with awarded honorable mention all-conference honors.
Josh McCray: Though he was plagued by an injury during his redshirted sophomore year, the junior McCray has the chance to recapture the promise he showed his freshman season. In 2021, he amassed 112 carries for 549 rushing yards and two touchdowns. McCray was ninth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per carry (4.9) and 14th in the nation among freshman.
He can provide if he remains healthy.
Aidan Laughery: As a redshirt freshamn, Laughery played in nine games before sitting out three games due to injury. He finished with 81 rushing yards including a touchdown against FAU (9/23/23).
Jordan Anderson: The three-star recruit from Joliet never got the chance to showcase his talents during his freshman year due to a knee injury he sustained in training camp. He is poised to start his sophomore year on a clean slate.
Anderson rushed for 1,544 yards, scored 31 touchdowns, and became a two-time All-Chicago Catholic League honoree while at Joliet Catholic High School.
Ca'Lil Valentine: The four-star recruit out of Hayward, Calif., has quite the resume. While at Chandler High School, Valentine rushed for 3,242 yards and scored 42 rushing touchdowns during his three-year career. He was named the Archie Amerson Running Back of the Year and made AIA 6A All-State.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI