2024 Fighting Illini Position Breakdowns: Wide Receivers
The Fighting Illini have come a long way with their wide receivers since the modest days under coach Lovie Smith.
At the time, only three wide receivers accumulated at least 500 receiving yards in a single season.
Today, there have been improvements under the guidance of wide receivers coach George McDonald. Last year, three receivers (Isiah Williams, Casey Washington, and Pat Bryant) finished in the top 20 in the Big Ten in receiving yards, the first time for the Fighting Illini since 2002.
Williams became the first Illinois wide receiver to achieve 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since 2014.
Williams and Washington are no longer around. But the Fighting Illini still have a solid selection of top tier talent.
Here is a breakdown of their top five:
Pat Bryant: He is entering his senior season as the top receiver. Bryant had arguably his best season last year when he 580 receiving yards along with seven touchdowns.
He finished fourth in the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns during the regular season (7) and fifth in receiving touchdowns during conference games (5),
He also tied for ninth in Illinois history in single-season touchdown receptions (7).
Zakhari Franklin: The Ole Miss transfer provides the Fighting Illini a major boost. After an injury in fall camp last year jeopardized his future with Ole Miss, Franklin arrives to Illinois looking to reclaim his previous glory years.
During his first three years with the Rebels, he had 3,349 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns. He became a three time All-Conference USA player as well as a 2022 Phil Steele All-American honorable mention.
Franklin has one year of eligibility left. He is determined to make the most of it with all eyes upon him.
Mario Sanders II: The Iowa Central Community College transfer redshirted as a freshman, but managed to put up some notable numbers. He led the NJCAA in receptions (72). He came the 2023 ICCAC Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the 2023 NJCAA All-American First Team.
He tied for the national lead in receiving touchdowns (12) along with finishing third in receiving yards (942).
Hank Beatty: The 2023 Big Ten Academic All American is coming off a season of modest improvements. Beatty went from 25 receiving yards as a freshman to 65 receiving yards as a sophomore.
Malik Elzy: He showed potential in his freshman season. Over the course of nine games, Elzy finished with 52 receiving yards plus a touchdown against Penn State (9/16/23).
