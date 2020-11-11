Braggin’ Rights Game To Played in 2020; Campus Venue to be Decided by Coin Toss

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois and Missouri will play a basketball game in 2020.

For the 38th consecutive year, the two rival schools will participate in a non-conference basketball game and the date of this year's matchup will be Saturday, Dec. 12.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) defends against Missouri Tigers guard Xavier Pinson (1) during the second half of the 2019 Braggin' Rights at Enterprise Center. Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Like most other difficulties with non-conference scheduling for the 2020-21 season, the coronavirus pandemic put this rivalry matchup in question but both schools have agreed to play but the venue is left to be determined.

The two programs have agreed to square off on campus at either Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., or State Farm Center in Champaign. Television designations and tip times will be decided at a later date.

"The Braggin' Rights game is special," Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman said. "It is important to our teams, our Universities, and our fans. It also means a great deal to the city of St. Louis. We enjoy a nearly 40-year partnership with our many friends in St. Louis and the Enterprise Center; unfortunately complications in the current climate are too many to hold this year's game there. We look forward to returning the Braggin' Rights game to Enterprise Center in the coming years, but are excited to bring the 2020 edition of this series on campus. In a time when so many difficult scheduling decisions are being made, we worked diligently with our friends at the University of Missouri to ensure this great rivalry game will continue. Our calendars are all marked for December 12.”

To decide which venue, national college basketball broadcaster Andy Katz will host a live production on Facebook, YouTube, and both schools' official athletic websites (MUTigers.com and FightingIllini.com) at 6 p.m. CST on Thursday.

According to the release of the agreement by both schools, Illinois and Missouri have mutually agreed that fans would not be able to attend the game at either site. Following the 2020 edition of Braggin' Rights, plans are to continue holding the event at the Enterprise Center in 2021 and beyond.

The two schools have played a game each year but one (1982) since 1976 and before 1980, they played an annual home-and-home game from 1976-1979.

“The annual Braggin' Rights game is one of St. Louis' great sporting traditions, and I'm grateful that we have been able to work with Josh Whitman and his staff at Illinois to ensure that this meaningful game continues this season despite the challenges we are all facing due to COVID-19," Missouri head coach Jim Sterk said. "St. Louis has been the site of many memorable games in this storied rivalry over the last 40 years, and we look forward to returning to the Enterprise Center for future games. The passion and intensity of this rivalry is what makes college athletics special, and despite playing on campus this season, I am confident those elements will be there for both teams. Given the financial realities facing many schools today, I believe intercollegiate athletics needs more regional rivalries like this to be played in all sports, and we look forward to working with Illinois to play in as many different sports as possible in future years."

Illinois leads the all-time series 32-18 but Missouri has won each of the last two seasons and the volatility of the rivalry has increased with Missouri’s roster having former Illinois player Mark Smith, Belleville, Ill. native Javon Pickett and former Illinois verbal commit Jeremiah Tilmon.