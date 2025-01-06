3 Big Takeaways From Illinois Basketball's Win Over Washington
Just around the time No. 22 Illinois might have begun believing it had everything figured out, an unranked and unheralded opponent welcomed the Illini into their home and showed them just how much more there was to learn.
Along the way, Washington and guard DJ Davis (31 points) nearly upended Illinois (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Seattle's Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday, despite the Illini arriving from Eugene, Oregon, with a full head of steam after destroying the ninth-ranked Ducks only days earlier. Cooler heads – and shooting hands – ultimately prevailed as guards Kasparas Jakucionis and Kylan Boswell hit critical free throws in the finals moments to stave off the Huskies, 80-77.
The win – and all that came with it – undid many of the narratives that seemed to fall into place after the Oregon victory. And what were we left with? That's what we're here to sort out, with three big takeaways from Illinois' win over Washington.
1. The math isn't math-ing
Coach Brad Underwood might argue that Sunday's win was proof that Illinois' strict perimeter-or-paint approach is working. Reasonable minds can disagree. It isn't that a strategy that downgrades midrange offense lacks merit; by now, we all understand how the metrics favor that philosophy. But basketball isn't played on a spreadsheet. When an opponent sells out to deny, as the Huskies did Sunday in chasing Illinois off the three-point line – their specialty, by the way – a smart, well-rounded team makes them pay for the vacuum created. The Illini either wouldn't – or, worse, couldn't.
Swingman Tre White made a concerted effort to make the most of any opportunities inside 16 feet, hitting several jumpers and floaters that weren't in the immediate vicinity of the rim. But center Tomislav Ivisic and forward Ben Humrichous were afforded multiple midrange or post gifts that they either passed up or failed to convert. If you don't use it, you lose it – and these Illini need to be able to make use of what opponents give them when all else fails. Again and again, that thing they're going to be offered is the space between the three-point arc and the restricted area.
2. It's time to clean up
We could spit out a bunch of numbers that either disdain Illinois' turnover numbers (the Illini rank No. 135 in Division I in turnovers per game and too frequently lose the head-to-head battle) or defend them (the turnover numbers aren't so bad when put in the context of pace and, hey, these guys are winning!). But forget the well-intentioned, trying-to-make-a-play turnovers or, like the crossed wires we saw between White and guard Kasparas Jakucionis on a late sideline out of bounds play against UW, an ugly but honest mistake.
Instead, it's the sloppy or downright lazy turnovers that will wind up costing Illinois a win, if it hasn't already happened. Jakucionis, for all his gifts, is the worst offender here, routinely leaving the cookie jar open or needlessly exposing his dribble to be poked away by random, half-hearted defensive swipes. Still, he isn't alone. Will Riley handles like he's still facing AAU defenders. On several occasions Sunday, Ivisic was either tied up or had the ball poked away – easily – inside or on standard dribble handoffs. Morez Johnson Jr. often gathers the ball low after offensive rebounds – a cardinal big-man sin – leading to quick-handed guards jamming him up. Is it a nitpick? Sure. But it's also a form of carelessness that can be cleaned up now – before it really costs the Illini.
3. The scare in Seattle should serve Illinois well
As fantastic as the Illini are when playing at their best, it can be easy to forget: they are startlingly young. Jakucionis, Johnson and Riley are all just 18. Kylan Boswell and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn are still teenagers. Even Ivisic, who is 21, played in just his 14th college game against Washington. This Illinois club may be a bit pink in the middle, but by all rights, it should be downright raw.
A view from the outside suggests this group is almost completely free of ego, entitlement and ennui. A collection of modern-day ballers this talented and sought-after is rarely so coachable, team-oriented and focused. Underwood has intimated as much, over and over. Sometimes it takes an occasion like Sunday to shock the system and prevent self-satisfaction from creeping in. The Illini are fortunate that the moment ended in triumph, but win or lose, it's better to be taught the lesson in January rather than March.