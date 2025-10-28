AJ Redd Scouting Report: Illinois Basketball 2025-2026
Every weekday leading up to Illinois' Nov. 3 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official roster. Today, in the 11th of 14, we shine a light on guard AJ Redd . Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players (as they're added) by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
AJ Redd | 6-foot-3 guard | Senior | No. 5
Where is AJ Redd from?
Redd’s journey to Champaign was one of perseverance and hard work. He initially joined the program as a manager before earning a spot on the roster as a walk-on on December 21, 2022. A standout at St. Ignatius in Chicago, Redd carved out a decorated high school career, finishing as the fourth-leading scorer in program history and guiding his team to a third-place state finish in his senior season.
AJ Redd statistics and 2024-25 season
Amid a swirl of roster turnover, Redd has been a mainstay on coach Brad Underwood's squad the past three years. Although he hasn't contributed big minutes or high-volume numbers in games, Redd has been praised for his intelligence, energy and ability to push teammates in practice. Last season, he made the most of the minutes he received, averaging 0.2 points and 0.6 rebounds in 1.9 minutes.
Season
Team
Minutes
Points
FG%
FT%
3s
3FG%
Rebounds
Assists
Blocks
Steals
2022-23
Illinois
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2023-24
Illinois
2.0
0.3
50.0
25.0
0
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
2024-25
Illinois
1.9
0.2
20.0
16.7
0
0.0
0.6
0.1
0.1
0.1
Scouting AJ Redd
Redd, a three-level scorer in high school, has proven to be a confident shot-maker and contributor when he gets his chances. He is comfortable creating his own looks, uses his handle to create separation and is capable of knocking down contested jumpers. Whether pulling up off the dribble or spotting up from deep, he has shown the ability to hit tough shots and provide a spark on offense.
With his first step, Redd has shown some ability to attack the rim. He is balanced and has touch around the basket, capable of finishing through contact or using either hand to convert at difficult angles. His improved strength has also allowed him to hold his ground against bigger defenders and contribute on the offensive glass.
On the defensive end, Redd brings energy and discipline. He moves his feet well laterally, staying in front of his man and using his length to contest shots against opposing guards. Although somewhat versatile, he lacks ideal size (170 pounds), which challenges him to body up against Big Ten guards on a play-after-play basis. After undergoing summer knee surgery, Redd should be healthy and ready as the season tips off.
AJ Redd highlights
What they're saying about Redd
"I need to talk more about AJ all the time. ... He'll probably make more money in his life than all of us put together. Really smart, cares, understands winning, understands people. He's great at networking. He's the guy on the team everybody likes, everybody hangs out with, and in his own right, a very, very good player. Invaluable," Underwood said of Redd at Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day.
What we expect from Redd
With several key players still recovering from injury, Redd could earn early-season minutes and get a chance to make an impression. He has developed a strong understanding of Underwood’s system and spent the past couple of years going up against top-tier talent in practice – including NBA-caliber players such as Terrence Shannon Jr., Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis – which has only sharpened his game.
Realistically, Redd will likely serve as a deep reserve on a roster loaded with talent and experience. Still, his competitiveness, versatility and steady improvement make him a player capable of stepping in and holding the line whenever his name is called.