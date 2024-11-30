Former Illini Amani Hansberry Sparks West Virginia in Big Upsets
Former Illinois forward Amani Hansberry helped lead West Virginia to a 2-1 showing at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, with both victories coming against Top 25 squads.
In their first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Mountaineers took down No. 3 Gonzaga in an 86-78 overtime thriller in which Hansberry put up 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Knocking down three 3-pointers and using his 6-foot-8, 240-pound frame to bang around defenders, Hansberry made his mark from the perimeter and around the basket to spearhead his squad's big upset.
A game later, West Virginia fell to Louisville 79-70 in overtime, but Hansberry continued his excellent play, finishing with 19 points and five boards, hitting two more triples.
In Thursday's Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game, the Mountaineers went to overtime again, this time squeaking past No. 24 Arizona 83-76. And while Hansberry's hot hand from deep may have cooled (0-for-4), he still managed a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) and tacked on two steals to boost th Mountaineers.
Hansberry was originally recruited to Illinois by ex-assistant Chester Frazier, who departed for West Virginia and would bring Hansberry and former Illini guard Sencire Harris to Morgantown with him.
Harris has started all six games alongside Hansberry this season and also played an influential role for the Mountaineers. Although he’s only scoring 4.5 points per game, Harris has stood out on the defensive end, where he’s averaging 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 3.8 rebounds per game from the guard position.
New-look college basketball has been characterized by the transfer portal, which has turned the offseason into an NBA-like free agency. That development has been heavily criticized in many circles, but it’s hard to argue with the results: The Illini are 6-1, and Hansberry and Harris are thriving in their new environment. More power to them.