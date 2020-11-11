SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

Ayo Dosunmu Named 2020 Preseason AP All-American

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Illinois basketball program will have an Associated Press All-America selection on its roster. 

Ayo Dosunmu was named a first-team All-America selection by the news organization on Wednesday. Dosunmu was one of six players on the team including Iowa senior center Luka Garza as the only unanimous selection. Dosunmu was joined on the AP team's backcourt by Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham. Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert and Arizona State guard Remy Martin tied for the final spot.

Dosunmu will be the first Illini player selected by the AP as an All-American since Dee Brown received the honor in 2006 and the first Illinois player as a first-team All-American since Brown was on that 2005 team. Luther Head and Deron Williams were also named to the second-team and third-team selections at the culmination of that 2004-05 campaign. 

Among being selected as the Illinois’ Male Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 academic year, Dosunmu was also named a first-team All-Big Ten selection this past season while leading Illinois to a 21-10 overall record and a top four finish in the league standings. He averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.5 minutes per contest.

Earlier this week, Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team and last month Dosunmu was named by CBS Sports as a preseason All-America selection.

Dosunmu was just the second player in school history to lead the team in scoring in back-to-back seasons as a freshman and sophomore since Cory Bradford in 1999 and 2000.

Dosunmu announced on July 31 that he would be returning to Illinois for his junior season and skipping the NBA draft process. 

"Since [I was] a kid, I've been working," Dosunmu said in the narration of the announcement video. "My dream is to play in the NBA. But first, I need that national championship. Year three.”

While on the ‘College Hoops Today’ podcast with host and CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, Underwood joked that the school would “build a statue (of him) to describe the reaction if his best player during his three-year tenure with the Illini would return for his junior season.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Goode Day: Illini Sign 4-star Wing Luke Goode to 2021 Class

Luke Goode, a 6-foot-7 wing from Fort Wayne who committed back in April, officially signed his National Letter-of-Intent with Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Chase Me: Illini Coaches Admit Usage Level of Chase Brown Has Been Incorrectly Low

The Illinois coaching staff unanimously admits that Chase Brown’s production and touches have been too low after the first three games of the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Tuesday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 10

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Matthew Stevens

Illini CB & Co-Captain Nate Hobbs Back On Practice Field Tuesday

A photo from the Illinois recruiting Twitter feed showed Illinois senior cornerback Nate Hobbs (shoulder) back on the practice field and without a non-contact jersey.

Matthew Stevens

‘We need to shake some things up a little bit’: Lovie Smith Hints at Changes Coming Before Saturday’s Game at Rutgers

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith suggests changes need to be made before this weekend’s matchup at Rutgers.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 3 Review/Week 4 Preview - at Rutgers

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Nov. 9.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 9

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 9.

Matthew Stevens

Illini RB Ra'Von Bonner Enters Transfer Portal; Lovie Smith: 'I feel really good about how we’ve treated Ra’Von'

Illinois tailback Ra'Von Bonner enters transfer portal and reportedly says he felt unwelcome to return to Illini team in 2021. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith countered that assumption on Nov. 9.

Matthew Stevens

Dosunmu and Cockburn Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Illinois' outside-inside duo of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Conference team on Nov. 9.

Matthew Stevens

Crazy 8: Illini to Begin 2020-21 Season Ranked No. 8 in Associated Press Poll

For the first time in a decade, Illinois men’s basketball will start a season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Matthew Stevens