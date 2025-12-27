Big Ten Power Rankings: Illinois, Nebraska Fighting for Traction Near the Top

Xxxx

Big Ten basketball: The top five

No. 5: Illinois (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

The buzzer-beater loss to Nebraska a couple weeks back wasn't so much a sucker punch as it was a well-placed blow that the Illini clearly underestimated. They could have folded, but a nine-day break – Illinois' longest of the season – was put to good use, propelling the Illini to a 91-48 win over Missouri in the widest margin of victory in the history of the schools' Braggin' Rights series.

So Illinois is back, right? Too early to say, if we're being honest, and it will be some time before it can be properly confirmed. A road date at Iowa on Jan. 11 would be a strong first step, and the Illini's talent should otherwise carry them into a Jan. 24 showdown at Purdue. Wins in those matchups – and another at Lincoln on Feb. 1, when Illinois gets to run it back with Nebraska – would prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Illini are contenders who are built to last in March.

Tis the season for braggin' and cheer. pic.twitter.com/AHLpf5GUVW — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 24, 2025

No. 4: Nebraska (12-0, 2-0)

To say Nebraska has snuck up on college basketball experts and the Big Ten this season doesn't do justice to the shock job the Cornhuskers have pulled off. If a one-point loss to BYU in an October exhibition and a clean sweep through the first six weeks were missed as early signs, consecutive wins over Creighton (by 19), Wisconsin (by 30) and Illinois (in Champaign) provided too much evidence to ignore.

Fred Hoiberg is cobbling together offense from a roster featuring a collection of quality scorers and decent shooters (including dynamic big man Rienk Mast and gunner Pryce Sandfort, who went nuclear for a half against Illinois). But where the real magic happens is on defense, where the Cornhuskers put the squeeze on opponents with boa constrictor-like ruthlessness the closer they venture to the rim. They may not quite match with the Big Ten's best, but they are a threat to beat literally anyone on a random Saturday afternoon.

No. 3: Michigan State (11-1, 2-0)

Dec 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

It's never safe to count the Spartans out when it comes to carving a space for themselves in the conference's top tier. Tom Izzo's crew (as it always seems to) has spent the early season doing Tom Izzo stuff – defending and rebounding like their lives depend on it, while following the lead of a playmaking point guard, this time in Jeremy Fears Jr.

Duke stung Michigan State with a six-point loss in East Lansing on Dec. 6, but Sparty has handled its business in three games since. Previous wins over Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Iowa have positioned MSU closer to the conference's top two than many realize. Matchups against Nebraska (in Lincoln on Jan. 2) and streaking USC (Jan. 5) could tell us more, but Michigan on Jan. 30 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing will be the real tester on the front end of the Spartans' Big Ten schedule.

No. 2: Purdue (11-1, 2-0)

The hammering Purdue took against Iowa State in West Lafayette a few weeks ago was too epic to be called a stumble, but it was, after all, one game. And the Boilermakers immediately righted themselves with three straight wins of 20 point or more over Power 5 opponents, including an 88-60 punishment of then-No. 21 Auburn in their most recent outing.

Braden Smith might be the best pure passer we've ever seen 😮‍💨



11 PTS | 14 AST | 5 REB pic.twitter.com/b4u6CBfFWz — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 21, 2025

The waves don't get choppy again for Purdue until mid-January, when it faces Iowa, heads west for road dates with USC and UCLA, then returns home for Illinois and then takes on Indiana in Bloomington, all in succession. If Matt Painter can lead the Boilers through that minefield unscathed, he might see his group return not only to the No. 1 spot on this list but also the top of the heap in all college hoops. But only if someone figures out how to slow ...

No. 1: Michigan (11-0, 2-0)

There's no case to be made for any club at the top of the Big Ten other than Michigan. The Wolverines rank No. 2 in the AP college basketball poll (behind only Arizona) and No. 1 in the country across all the important metrics evaluators (including KenPom), and they have gone undefeated through 11 games against a sturdy schedule – and are now ripping the hearts out of ranked teams (including Auburn and Gonzaga).

Highlights from win no. 11! pic.twitter.com/QWKUZvMzVh — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 22, 2025

Dusty May has blended college basketball's best transfer class (including Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara and Elliot Cadeau) with an elite freshmen (Trey Mckenney) and a super-sub returner (Roddy Gayle Jr.) to put UM in its best position in years to compete for a conference championship – and maybe even a more significant prize, to be found in April in Indianapolis.