Big Ten Power Rankings: Nebraska Surges, Illinois Awaits an Opportunity

The Big Ten has been a fever dream of upsets and stunners – a haze of predictable chaos – through the early weeks of the conference season, and the two weeks since our last Power Rankings entry have simply served to heap more kerosene on the crazy: Nebraska nipped Michigan State, Michigan squeaked by Penn State, then red-hot Wisconsin clipped the Wolverines before getting a bloodless three from John Blackwell at the buzzer to escape Minneapolis with a win on Tuesday.

All the while, Illinois keeps piling up wins, most recently knocking off then-No. 19 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, and the Cornhuskers continue their unexpected and undefeated rampage, burying Oregon on Tuesday in Lincoln. How has it all shaken up the top tier of the ballistic, bonkers Big Ten? Take a look:

Big Ten basketball: The top five

No. 5: Illinois (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten)

The Illini are on a five-game win streak after handcuffing Bennett Stirtz and holding off the Hawkeyes in Iowa City. They're getting it done with defense (58.4 points allowed on 35.3 field-goal shooting over the past five games), though the offense has still been almost impossible for opponents to stop – at least for more than a stretch here and there.

Highlights of our ranked 75-69 Big Ten road win over No. 19 Iowa. pic.twitter.com/eS13zQsrZ2 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 11, 2026

The immediate road ahead appears to be manageable, but Illinois may be stuck here for the time being. They don't write songs about your glory for wins over Penn State and Rutgers, and Northwestern, Minnesota and Maryland don't really move the needle, either. Until the Illini descend on West Lafayette, Indiana, to face Purdue, they will have to keep their side of the street clean and hope a rival further down this list falters in order to climb in our Power Rankings.

No. 4: Michigan State (15-2, 5-1)

Since the Spartans were handed their first conference loss when they were edged by Nebraska in Lincoln on Jan. 2, they have been on a revenge tour, going 3-0 while turning in an average margin of victory of 20 points. Jeremy Fears, who trails only Purdue's Braden Smith nationally in assists per game (8.8) orchestrates a balanced offense, while coach Tom Izzo turns the screws on a defense that is predictably battering opponents on the boards and grinding their offenses into dust.

Jeremy was EVERYWHERE tonight pic.twitter.com/H6E7i9gvCG — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 14, 2026

Had the Illini taken down a stronger opponent or the Spartans shown more vulnerability after the Cornhuskers loss, an argument could have been made for a swapping of spots on this list. But Michigan State showed it wasn't about to be brushed aside.

No. 3: Michigan (14-1, 4-1)

Did the Wolverines really deserve to slip a spot after an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny 91-88 slip-up against Wisconsin, especially given the gauntlet of the Big Ten slate? You'd better believe it. Michigan failed to hold serve at home, and with another budding juggernaut currently making the rounds in college basketball's most unforgiving league, there was no giving the benefit of the doubt to Big Blue.

Upset in Ann Arbor‼️



Wisconsin holds off No. 2 Michigan, 91-88, to hand the Wolverines their first loss of the season. pic.twitter.com/azN3UidSKu — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 10, 2026

The Wolverines can prove themselves in a head-to-head battle with Nebraska in Ann Arbor on Jan. 27, but in the meantime, they have what could be a sneaky-tough West Coast wing through Seattle (where Washington just stuck it to Ohio State) and Eugene, Oregon (a traditionally tough stop-off for visitors).

No. 2: Nebraska (17-0, 6-0)

When it isn't Pryce Sandfort (28 points against Oregon on Tuesday), it's Rienk Mast (18 against Michigan State) leading the way for Nebraska. But there's always someone else helping carry the water, whether it's Jamarques Lawrence (27 against Indiana), Sam Hoiberg (15 points and five assists against Creighton) or some other one-night hero the Cornhuskers have on speed dial.

Although Nebraska has benefited from a relatively comfy schedule (No. 59 strength of schedule according to KenPom, compared, for instance, to Michigan's No. 5 SOS), the Cornhuskers are exceptionally balanced – offense, defense, player to player – and Fred Hoiberg is practically toying with all his coaching counterparts. The Huskers deserve this spot until (convincingly) proven otherwise.

No. 1: Purdue (15-1, 5-0)

Braden Smith is, bar none, the best player in the Big Ten, and he leads one of the best-calibrated and best-coached outfits in college basketball. Purdue has won seven in a row since spitting the bit against Iowa State back in early December, and it has shown almost zero signs of weakness since that uncharacteristic face-plant.

🚂 26 PTS

🚂 11-18 FG

🚂 14 AST

🚂 2 STL



Braden Smith's double-double powers No. 5 @BoilerBall to a 93-85 win over Penn State 💪 pic.twitter.com/qjiWQR7Mqk — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 10, 2026

The Boilermakers' latest wins – over Penn State and Washington – haven't been dominant, but this isn't college football. There are no rewards for running up the score, and besides, the margins in the Big Ten are best viewed through the rear-view mirror: always closer than they appear. With Iowa in West Lafayette, USC and UCLA out west, then Illinois back at home all up next, Purdue will have a chance to cement its spot here at the top.