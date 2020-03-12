IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING: Big Ten Tournament Canceled Over COVID-19 Epidemic

Matthew Stevens

Concerns over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic have forced the cancelation of the 2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.

The tournament was set to resume this morning without fans in attendance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with the second round game between eight-seed Michigan and No. 9 seed Rutgers. However, less than an hour before, both the Michigan and Rutgers players and coaching staffs were told during pre-game warmups to go back to the locker room. Minutes after the playing floor was cleared, the Big Ten Conference released a statement at 10:44 a.m. announcing the cancelation of the tournament.

UPDATE: Illinois athletics officials confirmed to Illini Now/Sports Illustrated the Illini basketball team practiced at an off site location this morning in Indianapolis, Ind., and the plan is for them to head back to the team hotel and prepare to bus back to Champaign Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo expressed his concerns Thursday morning over the COVID-19 epidemic on The Dan Patrick Show saying he would be in favor or postponing or canceling games.

“If it would have been a couple days ago, I would’ve said let’s play the games and now I’m looking at it and saying it sure is starting to lean towards it may be best if things were postponed or canceled,” Izzo said on the syndicated sports radio show.

TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley stated Thursday morning “I think the NCAA tournament should be shut down”.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said on the network’s morning show ‘Get Up’ that he has serious concerns about college basketball games being held even without fans in attendance.

“As much as I dislike having to say this, I can’t see putting players out on the floor in the current climate,” Bilas said. “Given the NBA’s decision and FIBA, the international governing body of basketball, their decision to suspend play, I think it is very difficult. When the pros say they’re not playing because of a public health issue, a pandemic, it strikes me as a very bad look and hard to justify that we’re going to trot out amateurs to play for money. Look, I don’t think that’s the reasoning behind this but ultimately I think it is in the best interest of the players, the enterprise and of public health to suspend play right now. Reasonable minds can differ but I haven’t heard an appropriate justification for playing with seemingly everyone is saying they’re not playing.”

This announcement by the Big Ten follows the news of the National Basketball Association announcing Wednesday evening it is suspending play of its current season after suspending its season until further notice after Utah Jazz All-Star forward Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 novel coronavirus. ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning that, according to league sources, Utah Jazz star player Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The University of Illinois athletics department released a statement saying no decision has been reached on the attendance policy for spring on-campus sporting events due to concerns of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic.

The statement was released by Illinois associate athletics director for media relations Kent Brown on behalf of the athletics department. With Michigan and Ohio State already announcing the postponement/cancelation of its spring practices and spring football game while also restricting the incoming and outgoing recruiting efforts by its football staff, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated asked Brown Wednesday if Illinois would follow suit.

"We have put together a few committees to help guide us in those decisions," Brown's response statement to Illini Now/SI reads. "Things are changing extremely fast. No final decisions have been made at this point. All that could change, quickly, however."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coaches & Analysts Pushing To Not Play Big Ten Tournament Games

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas and TNT analyst Charles Barkley have already called for NCAA games to be cancelled.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Athletics Releases Statement on Attendance Restrictions Due To COVID-19

The University of Illinois athletics department releases statement saying school has been in contact with Big Ten Conference on remaining winter and spring on-campus competitions.

Matthew Stevens

UPDATED: No Fans Allowed At NCAA Tournament and Big Ten Tournament

NCAA and Big Ten Conference announcements mean Illinois will play its remaining postseason games in front of a mostly empty arena.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Bracketology: Where Is Illinois Projected in NCAA Tournament?

Illinois (21-10, 13-7) is projected as a 6 to 8-seed in the 2020 NCAA tournament, its first NCAA bid since 2013.

Matthew Stevens

Wisconsin DE/LB Graduate Transfer Christian Bell Commits To Illinois

Illinois received the verbal commitment of Wisconsin pass rusher Christian Bell for his final year of college football.

Matthew Stevens

2020 Maven/Sports Illustrated All-Big Ten Selections

Maven/Sports Illustrated publishers vote Iowa center Luka Garza as the 2020 Big Ten player of the year selection

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn becomes the school’s first freshman of the year honoree in a decade.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING NEWS: Illini’s Ayo Dosunmu Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu named to first-team All-Big Ten honors after leading the No. 21 Illini in scoring.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Iowa Coach Fran McCaffrey After 78-76 Loss At No. 23 Illinois

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey talks to reporters following a 78-76 loss at No. 23 Illinois in the regular season finale.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Players After 78-76 Win Vs. No. 18 Iowa

Illinois players (not pictured at the far left is Ayo Dosunmu) talk about the 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa on Senior Day.

Matthew Stevens