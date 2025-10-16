Blake Fagbemi Scouting Report: Illinois Basketball 2025-2026
Every weekday leading up to Illinois' Nov. 3 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official roster. Today, in the third of 14, we shine a light on guard Blake Fagbemi.
Blake Fagbemi | 6-foot guard | Freshman | No. 8
Where is Blake Fagbemi from?
An in-state find for Brad Underwood’s staff, Blake Fagbemi had originally committed to Division II Truman State before the Illini flipped him. He attended Benet – a suburban hoops powerhouse located in Lisle, Illinois – and helped push the program to the 4A state title earlier this year.
Blake Fagbemi statistics and 2024-25 season
Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Fagbemi averaged 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game as a senior in high school. Although his scoring production may not leap off the page, a high school assists average that high – especially for a team that scored 62.5 points per game (according to MaxPreps) – is almost unfathomable.
Fagbemi was the engine that drove the top team in the most competitive division in a prolific high school basketball state. He ran the show for the Redwings, controlling the offensive pace while making a difference as a pesky on-ball defender on the other side of the floor.
Scouting Blake Fagbemi
As mentioned, Fagbemi is a tremendous facilitator. He can make just about any pass with either hand from anywhere on the floor – although, considering his size (listed generously at 6-feet even), that skill may not fully translate to the Big Ten level.
Even more importantly for a true lead guard, Fagbemi has that innate ability to control the tempo. He plays at his pace and does an excellent job of picking and choosing his spots. Mature beyond his years, Fagbemi knows when to put his foot on the pedal and when to pump the brakes.
As a shooter, Fagbemi is solid – certainly capable – but isn’t quite a flamethrower. Downhill, though, he is a legitimate threat. He plays off two feet extremely well and is equally effective finishing with his right or left.
Defensively, Fagbemi may have an even greater impact. His lack of size is a legitimate concern, but in a manner similar to that of lockdown perimeter defender and teammate Kylan Boswell, Fagbemi is savvy enough to usually flip his smaller stature into an advantage.
He is physical and gets underneath offensive players, cutting off driving angles and creating turnovers against ball-handlers. He plays with unteachable grit – and pairs it with great anticipation. Regardless of size, he's a plus defender.
How well all of that holds up at the high-major level, however, remains to be seen. But it’s safe to say Fagbemi won’t be outworked on that side of the ball.
Blake Fagbemi highlights
What they're saying about Fagbemi
“Blake’s tough. Very smart. Right there with Kylan, athletically. He’s probably got more dunks in practice, at 5-foot-10, than anybody on our team. We throw lobs to him all the time. He’s a pest defensively. Way advanced, way more advanced than I thought in terms of his understanding. And, obviously, he’s a winner. He figures out how to win. There’s a reason they won the state championship,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Fagbemi at Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day.
What we expect from Fagbemi
Due to the injury of guard Ty Rodgers, Fagbemi may get rotational minutes as a freshman – especially if fellow Illini backcourt mates are in foul trouble or dealing with injuries.
The most likely scenario, though, would see Fagbemi serve in a deep backup role. Although he’s clearly athletic and a high-IQ player, he may need time to develop his game at the next level. To be truly effective against Big Ten competition, he will have to make notable strides as a shooter. In just his first season, Fagbemi will have more than enough time to do that.