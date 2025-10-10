Brad Underwood's Early Impressions of Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic Dynamic
ROSEMONT, Ill. – When Illinois basketball landed Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic through the transfer portal in the offseason, coach Brad Underwood immediately inherited a proven player with great length and an uncommon skill set that had particular value in the Illini scheme.
More than that, Underwood was betting on chemistry.
Ivisic, a 7-foot-2, 245-pound junior from Vodice, Croatia, averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Razorbacks last season, leading the team in three-point shooting (47-for-125, 37.6 percent) and blocks (1.9 per game). The on-court fit made plenty of sense for Underwood, who prizes long-distance shooting and needed to improve his defense's rim protection. But that only partially explains Ivisic's choosing Illinois, and vice versa.
Illinois' Twin Towers
Zvonimir is the twin brother of Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois' 7-foot-1, 255-pound junior center. Tomislav, a third team All-Big Ten selection who averaged 13.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks last season, quickly emerged as a quiet leader, a defensive rock and arguably the team's best offensive catalyst.
For Underwood, bringing the brothers together in Champaign was a calculated move that, ideally, brings out the best in each of them.
"You definitely see they're twins," Underwood said. "That's a good thing and a bad thing, because there's a lot of trash-talking, [but] there is a tremendous amount of connectivity that just happens organically. You see that – you see why they think alike, kind of some of their mannerisms."
How the Ivisic twins fit together
If that sounds like Underwood has considered playing them together – an enormous frontcourt that could feature two seven-footers and perhaps even 6-foot-9 Ben Humrichous at small forward – he's already at least a step ahead of you. He spoke early in the offseason about matching the brothers on the floor, at least in stretches, to take advantage of their complementary skills.
"They're very different players," Underwood said. "They've never tried to mimic each other in terms of their strengths. They're both very good shooters. Obviously Z's more twitchy and Tomi's a little more powerful and physical. But, yeah, I love their chemistry. I love their their ability to interact."
After "Big Z" packed some muscle on his frame in the offseason, the twins became closer to interchangeable. Meanwhile, Tomislav has added additional muscle himself while improving his conditioning, all of which has led to some interesting brother-versus-brother moments in practice.
"Now," Underwood said, "they're not afraid to go at each other either – which is, you know, what brothers should do."
Of greater import for the Illini, the Ivisic dynamic will give Underwood a great deal more frontcourt flexibility and built-in depth when Illinois' season tips off Oct. 19 in an exhibition against Illinois State, and especially when the Illini officially open against Jackson State on Nov. 3.