IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Zoom Media Conference (Aug. 3, 2020)

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Following the return announcements of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, Illinois head men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood addressed local and statewide media Monday afternoon.

“We said many times when we came to Illinois that we were going to recruit pros and guys who had next-level opportunities," Underwood said. "Both of the young men are going to play in that league and both of them are going to have opportunities; the time has to be right to go do that. Along the way, our program has continued to take steps in regards to those two. They’ve been instrumental in that."

Watch the full 60-minute interview session in the above video.

On Jan. 11, 2019, Underwood woke up the head coach of a team with an embarrassing 4-12 record and an unacceptable overall record of 18-30. Just 570 days later, Underwood is now in control of a team likely to be ranked in the preseason Top 15 for the first time in a decade.

“(The expectations) won’t bother me and I’m going to make sure it won’t bother our guys," Underwood said Monday. "I think the one thing that happens is you’ve got to tune out all the outside noise and I like guys who have a little brazen attitude and a little swagger about them, and to me that’s important.”

With four starters returning from last year’s team that assuredly would’ve ended the program’s seven-year NCAA tournament drought, Underwood acknowledged this is without question his most talented roster as a head coach. Mix in two Top 50 recruits on the perimeter (Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo) and this is easily considered the most talented and deepest Illini roster in 15 years.

Underwood said he and his staff had plotted out initial lineups and roster manipulations for all four scenarios: 1) Without Ayo; 2) Without Kofi; 3) Without Both; 4) With Both. The Illini’s fourth-year head coach joked Monday that door number four was easily the most appealing. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illini Coach Brad Underwood On Ayo’s National Championship Dreams: “Who would I be to not agree with that?”

Brad Underwood couldn’t be happier to hear Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu believes the Illini can win the 2021 national championship, which would be the program’s first ever.

Matthew Stevens

Over 1,200 Illinois COVID-19 Athlete Tests Produces 23 Positives With Three Active Cases

The University of Illinois gives first update on COVID-19 test results since athletes returned to the Champaign-Urbana campus.

Matthew Stevens

University of Illinois Moving Fall Classes After Nov. 20 Online; Will This Affect Illini Athletics?

The University of Illinois has announced it will be moving all fall semester classes after the Thanksgiving break to online virtual learning.

Matthew Stevens

Will The Show Still Go On For College Marching Bands During The COVID-19 Era?

At the same time university decision-makers are trying to make plans for college football, the debates are continuing on what to do with marching bands.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini TE Matt LaCosse Opting Out of 2020 NFL Season

New England Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse, who played at Illinois from 2011-14, announces he's opting out of the 2020 NFL season.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu On NBA Draft/Return To College Decision

For the first time since his decision to return to Illinois for his junior season, Ayo Dosunmu discussed his choice to skip the upcoming NBA draft.

Matthew Stevens

Underwood’s Message To Ayo: If Illinois Isn’t Perfect, It’ll Be Dosunmu’s Fault

When Ayo Dosunmu informed his coach that he’ll return to college for another year, Illini head coach Brad Underwood reminded his star player of his responsibility.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: The Road To A Big Ten Basketball Title Must Go Through Champaign

The back-to-back decisions of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn to return to college basketball in a 17-hour period puts Illinois as a contender for a Big Ten and possibly national title.

Matthew Stevens

Kofi Cockburn Withdraws From NBA Draft, Returning to Illinois

Less than 24 hours after guard Ayo Dosunmu confirmed his intention to withdraw from the NBA draft to return to Illinois, center Kofi Cockburn announced Saturday he’ll be doing the same.

Matthew Stevens

Florida 2021 3-Star SI All-American Candidate QB Walter Simmons III Chooses ECU Over Illinois

Illinois football missed out on commitment of 2021 Florida 3-Star Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate QB Walter Simmons III.

Matthew Stevens