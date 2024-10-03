Chicago Bulls Waive Former Illini Marcus Domask: What's Next for the Forward?
The Chicago Bulls announced on Wednesday that undrafted rookie and former University of Illinois guard Marcus Domask was waived by the team.
Domask, 24, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Bulls in July, played on the Bulls' Summer League club in Las Vegas after averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists, and helping lead the Illini to a Big Ten Tournament championship and an Elite Eight appearance as a senior.
Although Domask was a long shot to stick with the Bulls, his departure comes perhaps earlier than anticipated – just two days into training camp. The decision even felt like a bit of a troll only hours after the team had posted a posed photo of Domask in a Bulls uniform on its social media site with the caption "From Champaign to Chicago. Year 1."
Still, it's possible that Wednesday's move won't spell the end of Domask's turn with the organization.
Exhibit 10 deals sometimes incentivize players to sign with a club's G-League affiliate, which means that if Domask doesn't find a proper fit on another NBA roster or abroad, he could land in – and with – Windy City this season.
Domask is multi-skilled and nervy, but he'll likely have the best opportunity to become a fixture in the NBA playing for a team with a unique roster makeup or system.
His size is an advantage on the block and the boards, but he will struggle to guard his position in the NBA and currently lacks a singular standout skill that could give him a future as a situational sub. Maybe he'll get a chance to prove otherwise in Hoffman Estates.