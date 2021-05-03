'No, he’s not going to Illinois': E.J. Liddell’s Father Issues Denial of Report Son is Considering a Transfer

In an exclusive interview with The Columbus Dispatch, Liddell’s father, Eric, refuted the factual claim of Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate.

In an exclusive interview with The Columbus Dispatch, Liddell’s father, Eric, refuted the factual claim of Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate.

Tate’s latest column, which was published Sunday, stated “it seems like a long shot, but OSU sophomore E.J. Liddell and his Belleville family have engaged in serious discussions about him transferring to Illinois.”

Eric Liddell strongly denied that statement the following morning to Adam Jardy, Ohio State men's basketball beat writer for The Columbus Dispatch, less than 24 hours after Tate’s column was published.

“No, he’s not going to Illinois,” Eric Liddell said to The Dispatch. “We haven’t talked to not one person from Illinois. That hasn’t even been in our household. We’re just testing the waters right now.”

Tate’s column suggests that Liddell further stoked the rumors of his interest in a potential transfer to Illinois “when he appeared on the sideline at the UI’s spring football game when the UI cagers were honored.”

However, Eric Liddell easily explained Liddell’s presence in Champaign being due to one of his best friends, Illinois defensive end Keith Randolph, being a starter on Bret Bielema’s Illini football team and E.J. Liddell getting a chance to see his friend compete for the first time since they both starred at Belleville (Ill.) West High School.

A photo from E.J. Liddell's Instagram page confirmed he attended Illinois' spring football game on April 19 to see his longtime friend Keith Randolph start on the Illini defensive line.

Randolph started at right end in the Illini spring football game on April 19 that coincided with a halftime celebration where Illinois honored the 2020-21 Illinois men’s basketball team with the unveiling of a banner commemorating its 2021 Big Ten Tournament championship. Illinois, which finished last season with an overall record of 24–7, a Big Ten record of 16–4 and a number one seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament, defeated Ohio State in overtime 91-88 in Indianapolis to win the conference tournament.

“E.J. had a hat on his head,” Eric Liddell told The Dispatch. “He had a hood over his hat. He has his mask on, trying for nobody to see him because he knew stuff like this was going to happen. No, nobody has talked to no Illinois about him transferring. Nowhere near that.”

Liddell, a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball selection, averaged 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game for the Buckeyes this past season including scoring 26, 19 and 12 points in Ohio State’s three matchups against the Illini in the 2020-21 campaign.

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates after his dunk during the second half of a 2020 game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Months before winning Illinois Mr. Basketball and the Class 4A state championship for a second time, Liddell committed to Ohio State in Oct. 2018 despite a serious recruiting effort from then-Illini new head coach Brad Underwood.

On March 31, Liddell declared for the 2021 NBA draft but has retained his college eligibility by committing to not hiring an agent.

Despite announcing the return of Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams for a fifth season and the transfer additions of Florida forward Omar Payne along with Utah guard Alonzo Plummer, Illinois is still searching the transfer market for its one open scholarship for the 2021-22 season.

This past weekend marked the announcement of former Illinois guard Adam Miller’s decision to play at Louisiana State starting next season after the former Illinois Mr. Basketball, who averaged 25 minutes and 8.3 points per game last year as a freshman with the Illini, declared his intention to transfer in late March.