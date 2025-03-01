ESPN's BPI Analytics Predict Odds of Illinois Basketball at Michigan
No. 15 Michigan (22-6, 14-3) has been something of a surprise to the college basketball world this season, working itself all the way into a first-place tie in the Big Ten standings with March just one day away.
And although ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) has been impressively accurate in predicting the outcome of Division I basketball games, the Wolverines have “beaten the odds” quite a few times.
One night, it was taking down then-No. 22 UCLA on the road in convincing fashion (94-75), despite the Bruins being favored by ESPN’s metrics.
On another occasion, it was a 67-64 win over then-No. 11 Wisconsin, in which the Wolverines were given just a 34.8 percent chance of winning.
All season long, Dusty May’s squad has pulled off the unexpected – to the point that it has now become almost expected.
But when the Wolverines welcome Illinois (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) into the Crisler Center on Sunday (2:45 p.m. CT, CBS), they won’t need to defy the odds. ESPN's BPI gives the home squad a 59.0 percent chance of prevailing.
Fortunately for the Illini, they have a bit of experience shocking the prognosticators themselves.
Just ask Oregon, which hosted Illinois back in early January. Despite being ranked No. 9 in the country at the time and entering the game with a 57.1 percent probability of successfully defending their home court, the Ducks were hammered 109-77 by the Illini – good for the largest loss for a top-10 team at home in NCAA history.
Pulling off another Big Ten road upset may seem a bit too much to ask for the Illini – especially without Morez Johnson Jr. (broken wrist) – but it is by no means out of their reach. A better performance on the glass (they have lost the rebounding battle in three straight games) and landing just a few more of their long-range attempts might be enough to swing the odds in Illinois' favor and prove the metrics wrong in Ann Arbor.