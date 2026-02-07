ESPN's 'College GameDay' Crew Has NBA All-Star Comps for Illinois' Keaton Wagler

We're gonna need a bigger bandwagon.



Everyone, it seems, is joining in the hype surrounding Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler , who has evolved from local curiosity to regional star to national supernova in a matter of weeks. The latest true believers: ESPN "College GameDay," which on Saturday aired a segment featuring Wagler and whose analysts spoke glowingly of the flourishing first-year Illini point guard, including offering a couple of NBA comparisons that would have broken brains back in November.



Now? They're just more superlatives to heap on Wagner's growing pile of them.

Seth Greenberg's NBA comparison for Keaton Wagler

After "GameDay" host Rece Davis pointed out that Wagler had been "barely noted as a recruit" and was rated by one recruiting service as the No. 261 prospect in his 2026 class, he asked analyst Seth Greenberg – a 22-year NCAA coaching veteran – what he thinks about Wagler.

"I think Steph Curry," Greenberg said. "Slight in build, not slight in game. Unlimited range. Great feel. ... Plays with great poise, great pace. An elite offensive player in a great system. With this dude, he reminds me of Steph Curry in terms of his game and how it will translate to the next level."

The BEST of Steph Curry (31 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 8.5 apg) from the @warriors W's in Games 1 & 2 of the #NBAFinals! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/xxSMRBK9ql — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2018

Wow. Curry may be getting a little long in the tooth in his 17th season with the Golden State Warriors, but last we checked he was an 11-time NBA All-Star, two-time MVP and a four-time NBA champion. Oh, and not for nothing, but even now in his age-37 season, Curry is averaging 27.2 points and leading the league in three-point makes per game (4.5) – which would be the 11th time he accomplished that feat.

There are differences, of course: Wagler is 6-foot-6, compared to Curry's 6-foot-2 frame. Wagler is the better rebounder, but Curry is craftier with his dribble. And as brilliantly as Wagler has shot the three through two-thirds of a college season, he has a long way to go to prove he's anywhere near the match of Curry – who's quick release, range and ability to hit threes on the move, at all angles, in any situation is still incomparable. Still, the basic outlines of the comparison make sense.

Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler's rise to college superstar is one of the best stories in college basketball ‼️



The freshman just went off against No.5 Nebraska 🔥



28 PTS | 7-15 FG | 4-9 3PT | 5 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/PZ7hHJGglW — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 1, 2026

Jay Bilas' NBA comparison for Keaton Wagler

Up after Greenberg was Jay Bilas, the former Duke forward and longtime ESPN college hoops analyst.



"I think he's Tyrese Haliburton – that's the one he reminds me of," Bilas said of Wagler. "He processes a fast game slowly, and that's unique for a freshman. He's incredible."

TYRESE HALIBURTON IN GAME 4 🔥



🏀 32 points

🏀 12 rebounds

🏀 15 assists

🏀 0 turnovers pic.twitter.com/q479NOVb4K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 28, 2025

Haliburton, if you weren't aware, has averaged 17.5 points – including 2.6 threes on 39.2 percent shooting – and 8.8 assists over his five-year NBA career, and is currently recovering from an Achilles tear he suffered in last year's playoffs. At 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, and having put up very good (but not otherworldly, Curry-level) numbers for the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, Haliburton might actually be the better comparison for Wagler.

In any case, the consensus seems to be that Wagler has the game to not only survive but thrive in the world's best basketball league. He has been slotted as high as No. 6 in the upcoming NBA Draft by some experts, and most agree that he currently rates as a sure lottery pick.

It seems likely that Wagler will fulfill Illini coach Brad Underwood's preseason speculation that he could be a one-and-done player, joining Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley, Terence Shannon Jr. and Ayo Dosunmu as former Illini in the NBA next season.