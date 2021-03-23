Ayo Dosunmu Insists on Taking Blame for NCAA 2nd Round Loss to Loyola Chicago

Following a crushing loss that ended his college basketball career, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu did exactly what his head coach asked: Took the blame.

When Ayo Dosunmu called Brad Underwood in late July to inform the Illinois’ fourth-year I head coach that he’d be returning for his junior season of college basketball, the star guard got one message.

“Basically, anytime something goes wrong, I’m going to be the one to blame,” Dosunmu said in a media Zoom conference on Aug. 1.

In the 71-58 loss Sunday to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Illinois was far from perfect and following his last collegiate game, Dosunmu did exactly what his coach told him was his role. Dosunmu invited the blame and outside criticism for the Illini not, as he worded it in his post-game media conference “take your medicine”.

“At the end of the day I'm disappointed in myself. I'm disappointed in the way I played,” Dosunmu said. “I don't think I played to my standards. I don't think I played nowhere near how I wanted to play to help my team win. I understand that.”

“I definitely felt like I let my team down today, but I can take it. I can take the criticism,” Dosunmu said. “I can take whatever may come, I can take it. I've been through it all. It's another bump in the road." - Illinois All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu

In his final game in an Illinois uniform, Dosunmu’s streak of 42 consecutive games in double figures ended as the first-team All-America selection finished with nine points and six turnovers. The turnover number was one short of a season high and the junior guard was repeatedly beaten defensively on backdoor cuts to the basket after Loyola center Cameron Krutwig received the basketball in a simple high post action.

“I definitely felt like I let my team down today, but I can take it. I can take the criticism,” Dosunmu said. “I can take whatever may come, I can take it. I've been through it all. It's another bump in the road. Get back, get some rest, get back at it.”

Dosunmu, who is one of the few players in school history to go through a Senior Day celebration at State Farm Center without being a four-year player, was a first-team All-America selection by USA Today, the United States Basketball Writers Association and Associated Press.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Loyola Ramblers guard Keith Clemons (5) embrace after their game in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Loyola Ramblers won 71-58. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

During this 2020-21 season, Dosunmu repeatedly spoke about his responsibility as co-captain in a year involving COVID-19 protocols where Illinois players would be separated from the entire student body and medically tested on a daily basis to ensure a completed season.

“I'll also remember the unbelievable sacrifice that our young people have made since June 10th, and that's hard, not seeing family, the commitment, not having a positive test since August, how hard that can be and the dedication and commitment and sacrifice,” Underwood said after the loss Sunday. “That's probably what makes today even harder than the loss itself was there was so much sacrifice and work put in.”

Dosunmu is just the second Big Ten Conference player since 1993 to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, joining Ohio State’s Evan Turner, the National Player of the Year in 2009-10.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) kisses the floor during senior night prior to a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the State Farm Center on Feb 25, 2021. Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of his post-game press conference, Dosunmu referenced some of his NBA idols being able to overcome certain hurdles in their basketball career as similar to how this NCAA tournament loss would help shape his future.

“This one game doesn't define you at all. All the greats had to overcome adversity to get to where they were at,” Dosunmu said. “Michael Jordan lost to the Detroit Pistons in multiple years. Kobe Bryant, (shot an) air ball in playoff games. LeBron had to go through adversity. So all the greats had to go through adversity, so it was all about the next step, what you're going to do, and I'm just trying to keep my head high and just soak it all in.”

After Sunday’s surprising loss to Loyola Chicago, Dosunmu joined several notable Illinois players that saw their college careers end in a NCAA tournament game where they were the higher seeded team including Dee Brown, Deon Thomas, Kendall Gill, Nick Anderson, Ken Norman, Eddie Johnson, Brian Cook, James Augustine, Sergio McClain, Kiwane Garris, Stephen Bardo and Doug Altenberger.

Underwood quickly after the loss tried to deflect the attention of the poor performance from his star guard being the last memory of his Illini career.