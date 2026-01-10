First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 16 Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes

Illinois (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) enters the heart of its conference slate playing its best basketball of the season. The Illini have found a rhythm on both ends of the floor, tightening up defensively while playing with far more purpose and flow offensively. This is the sharpest Brad Underwood's group has looked all season, and that steady growth has created a confident bunch that is starting to trust their identity.

Highlights of our 81-55 victory against Rutgers at State Farm Center. pic.twitter.com/AjEC63bWr3 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 9, 2026

That confidence will be tested Sunday (11 a.m. CT, FOX) with a road trip to Iowa City for what shapes up as Illinois’ toughest challenge of the new year yet. Iowa (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) rarely allows opponents to get comfortable on its home floor, demanding composure, discipline and toughness for a full 40 minutes. The Illini will walk into a rival's lair believing they can win, but they will have to prove it by sticking to all of their best habits and instincts for two full halves.

Iowa at a glance

After missing the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years and more than a decade of Fran McCaffery leading the program, Iowa opted for a reset last offseason. The Hawkeyes turned to Ben McCollum, whose rise through the coaching ranks has been anything but conventional. Just two years ago, McCollum was dominating Division II competition at Northwest Missouri State. He jumped to Division I with the Drake Bulldogs last season, guiding the program to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before making another leap to Iowa.

Ben McCollum has been COOKING up Horns sets all season long



Peep this one where after the Chin back screen, the PG comes in to set a flare for that original screener at the elbow.



Maryland goes under ➡️ draws help ➡️ 2-on-1

Ball fake ➡️ defender trips up ➡️ Tate Sage drills it… pic.twitter.com/5Rz9iqAWFL — Bryce Butler (@bball_brainiac1) December 10, 2025

The early returns suggest the Hawkeyes made the right call. Iowa has quickly taken on McCollum’s identity, assembling a disciplined, competitive group that was picked to finish eighth in the Big Ten preseason poll – and has thus far backed that up on the floor. The Hawkeyes have been battle-tested, including a gritty showing against Iowa State, though they are coming off a surprising loss at Minnesota. Even given that setback, this is clearly a solid, well-coached Iowa team that looks capable of being a tough out as conference play unfolds.

The Hawkeyes on the court

Key players

McCollum didn’t arrive alone. He brought with him a few trusted allies from his Northwest Missouri days, and the headliner of that group is senior guard Bennett Stirtz. Stirtz has been the engine of everything Iowa does offensively and looks every bit like a potential NBA first-round pick. He never seems rushed, never looks flustered and has the kind of shot-making confidence that turns “good defense” into a shrug and three points the moment he crosses half court.

Iowa asks Stirtz to do a lot – and then asks him to do a little more – and he has answered by becoming the only Hawkeye averaging double figures. When Stirtz is humming, Iowa’s offense looks dangerous. When he isn’t, things can get uncomfortable in a hurry.

Bennett Stirtz is like a robot who is programmed to maximize a possession.



Impeccable pace and understanding of leverage.



He doesn’t make mistakes and is an every down back.



Move to high-major hasn’t phased him a bit. pic.twitter.com/c4Ansjp6ft — Latif Love (@realLatifLove) November 15, 2025

Another name trending upward is redshirt freshman forward Copper Koch, who seems to improve every time he steps on the floor. Koch has started every game this season, averaging 7.5 points and knocking down 44.4 percent of his looks from deep – numbers that don’t jump off the page until he suddenly hits two threes in 90 seconds and forces a timeout. He’s the classic “don’t lose him” player: quiet, efficient and absolutely capable of flipping momentum if left alone for too long.

Offense

This isn’t the Iowa team of years past that wanted to turn every possession into a track meet. Under McCollum, the Hawkeyes are perfectly content to slow the game to a crawl, walk the ball up the floor and make opponents guard for the full shot clock. They rank 343rd nationally in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom – and if McCollum had complete control of the remote, that number might somehow be even lower.

Iowa is comfortable operating late in possessions, attacking closeouts and cashing in open threes when defenses finally crack. The Hawkeyes run some nice sets, but most of the offense is predicated on ball movement. Paint touches are the priority, whether that comes via a probing drive or a well-timed cut, and everything flows outward from there into kick-outs and back cuts. And if all else fails, there’s always Stirtz, who has no problem creating his own look – sometimes from what feels like the logo. For him, that’s not a bailout shot. It’s just another option.

Defense

On the defensive end, Iowa leans heavily on man-to-man coverage while blending in plenty of zone principles behind the scenes. The Hawkeyes are quick to load up to the ball and help aggressively, a necessary adjustment to offset a lack of size on the interior. That extra help can clog driving lanes and force offenses to think twice, but it also leaves openings on the perimeter if the defense is stretched and attacked the right way.

The key is precision and quickness. Drives have to be purposeful, with ball-handlers fully aware of where the help is coming from and ready to make the next read. When the ball sticks or the angle is off, Iowa’s help defenders are usually waiting. When the ball moves, though, open threes are there to be taken. It’s a well-coached unit that rarely gives anything away easily, often forcing opponents to grind through multiple actions before earning a clean look.

Illinois vs. Iowa matchup

Illinois’ defense has been clicking on all cylinders over the past couple of weeks, but this matchup represents its biggest test yet. Bennett Stirtz is a true star at the point guard position, and limiting his impact will be a major challenge for defensive coordinator Camryn Crocker and the Illini.

No room for selfish.



Purposeful passing sets up Andrej for a three!



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/Jibuc16D9w — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 9, 2026

On the other side of the ball, Illinois should be able to generate the looks it wants. The Illini are well-positioned to create drive-and-kick opportunities, forcing Iowa’s help-heavy defense to rotate and opening up clean perimeter shots. There should also be chances to take advantage on the glass, an area where Illinois can apply steady pressure over 40 minutes. Still, conference road games rarely come easy, and execution will matter. If Illinois arrives locked in from the opening tip, it has the tools to handle the challenge – but focus and discipline are must-haves.