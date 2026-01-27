First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 21 Opponent: Washington Huskies

Illinois (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) is set to enter a midweek matchup with Washington (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) riding as much momentum as any team in the country. Coming off their biggest regular-season win in recent memory, the Illini have vaulted into the driver’s seat in the Big Ten race. With the conference standings tightening and March rapidly approaching, Illinois now controls its own destiny – and every game from here on out carries postseason weight.

But this is also where seasons can quietly wobble. Thursday’s matchup against the Huskies (8 p.m. CT, FS1) has all the makings of a trap game: a midweek tip, the emotional hangover from a signature win and a looming road showdown with conference-leading Nebraska just days away. Games like this may come with less buzz, but they carry just as much weight.

For Illinois, the formula is simple but unforgiving. Championship-caliber teams don’t give away nights they’re supposed to own. If the Illini are serious about finishing the job in the Big Ten, then this is a take-care-of-business moment – no drama, no slip-ups, just a focused performance that proves they can handle success as well as they have chasing it.

Washington at a glance

The Huskies are led by second-year head coach Danny Sprinkle, who is in the early stages of trying to revive a Washington program that has largely been dormant in recent years. After a 13-18 campaign last season, there were flashes of progress, and that foundation has carried into this year. Washington retooled its roster with several new pieces and was picked to finish 11th in the preseason poll, expectations that reflected both uncertainty and a dash of cautious optimism.

“If you keep your attitudes towards each other, great things are going to happen with this group!”



Take a look at what @UWCoachSprinks said to our guys after today’s win against the Ducks! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dwj6FwdZO1 — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 25, 2026

So far, the results have been mixed – but competitive. The Huskies are 11-9 overall and 3-6 in conference play, showing they’re not a finished product but also not an easy out. They have proven capable of pushing some of the league’s better teams, battling hard against contenders like Michigan and Nebraska, and that fight is what makes them a potential danger if Illinois isn’t fully locked in.

The Huskies on the court

Key players

Washington has no shortage of talent, starting with freshman forward Hannes Steinbach, the primary challenger to Keaton Wagler for Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors (though Wagler currently has the edge). Steinbach has been on NBA Draft radars all season and has backed it up with his play. The 6-foot-11 big man is averaging 17.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game while also stretching the floor by shooting 32.1 percent from three, making him a difficult matchup in multiple ways.

Draft Day Big Board Series | BIGS - 2026



Hannes Steinbach - 6’10-6’11 PF/C -Washington

Age - 19 prior pro Würzburg Basket



2025-26 Stats



- MPG: 32.4

- PPG: 17.8

- RPG: 11.1 (elite; top-5 nationally, leads Big Ten)

- APG: 1.7

- SPG: 1.0

- BPG: 0.9

- FG%: 55.1%

- 3P%: 28.0%… pic.twitter.com/yYDEYpwO27 — BRANDON - HAWKS HOMECOURT 🏀📺 (@Hawks_HomeCourt) January 21, 2026

It’s not a one-man show, however. The Huskies are also powered by electric sophomore guard Zoom Diallo, who has taken a significant leap from his freshman campaign and is averaging 15.1 points per game. Washington also added experience through the transfer portal with former USC guards Wesley Yates and Desmond Claude, though Claude was forced to step away from the program for the remainder of the season because of an injury. Even so, this is a Huskies roster with multiple capable scorers and enough talent to punish any opponent that shows up in coast mode.

Offense

The Huskies keep things relatively simple. They don’t run a heavy menu of set plays, instead typically operating out of a 4-out, 1-in alignment that creates space and encourages players to make reads. The emphasis is on generating paint touches first, then playing off the defense’s reactions – whether that means kicking out to shooters or attacking hard closeouts.

Zoom Diallo cashes in for @UW_MBB 👏



📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/vpAhJ14uTW — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 25, 2026

Once a shot goes up, Steinbach is typically stationed around the rim, where his size and motor turn missed shots into second-chance points. That ability to create offense on the glass is a major part of Washington’s attack and something Illinois will need to be disciplined about if it wants to control the game.

Defense

Here, Washington primarily leans on man-to-man coverage, with some zone looks mixed in as a changeup. Against Nebraska, the Huskies opted to switch nearly everything, even if it meant cross-matching at times, prioritizing staying out of rotation and limiting clean driving lanes. The approach was designed to keep the ball in front and force opponents to win one-on-one.

That said, Illinois has already shown it can punish that style, carving up similar looks with spacing, ball movement and shot-making. It will be interesting to see whether Washington sticks with its switching scheme or adjusts the game plan. Even so, this is a sound defensive group with high-level athletes, legitimate rim protection and a coaching staff that is well-prepared and disciplined on that end of the floor.

Illinois vs. Washington matchup

Although the Huskies are clearly improved and capable of making things uncomfortable, this is a game Illinois should control. The Illini enter the matchup riding a nine-game winning streak and are 10-1 this season on their home floor. Washington brings legitimate size and athleticism, but Illinois matches up well across the board and has the depth to absorb any early punch.

The key will be focus. If Illinois plays with the same edge and execution it has shown during this recent run, there’ is little reason this game should drift into upset territory. The assignment for the Illini is clear: Take care of the details, avoid letting Washington hang around and handle business before turning the page to what lies ahead.