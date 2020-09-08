Former Illini Brian Randle Hired An Assistant Coach By Phoenix Suns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Brian Randle will be on a NBA bench next season as an assistant coach.

According to a report from The Athletic, the former Illinois forward has been hired by the Phoenix Suns to join Monty Williams’ coaching staff for the following season.

Randle, 35, was a player development coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves, promoted last season from the team’s assistant video coordinator.

Randle, who is a native of Peoria, started in 101 of the 123 career games he played in an Illini jersey from 2004-08 and averaged 8.6 points per game along with 5.7 rebounds per contest. Randle was a member of the 2004-05 team that made the Final Four and national championship game against North Carolina but the 6-foot-8 forward was forced to take a medical redshirt for that season after breaking his left hand (his shooting hand) during a November practice.

Brian Randle started in 101 of the 123 career games he played in an Illini jersey from 2004-08 and averaged 8.6 points per game along with 5.7 rebounds per contest. Photo from University of Illinois athletics department archives

One of Randle’s highlighted games of his Illini career was a 15-point outing in a 78-69 win over Air Force in the first round of the 2006 NCAA tournament.

After graduating from Illinois with bachelor's degree in agri-finance last May and a master's degree in sport management, Randle was a two-time Israeli League champion (2010, 2017) and two-time Israeli Cup winner (2015, 2016) as a professional player overseas. He was named the Israeli League Best Defender in 2009, 2014 and 2015.

As a star player at Peoria Notre Dame, Randle averaged 22.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 3.1 assists as a senior and finished fourth in voting for Illinois Mr. Basketball honor while being named the Peoria Journal-Star Player of the Year.

Williams just finished his first season as the Suns head coach as Phoenix Suns barely missed the playoffs after going a perfect 8-0 in the seeding games of the NBA bubble. Phoenix finished just a half-game back of the No. 8 seed Portland Trailblazers with a final 34-39 overall record. Randle will likely get the opportunity to work with a young and upcoming core of talent in Phoenix including guard Devin Booker (26.1 ppg), former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton (19 ppg, 12 rpg) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (18.7 ppg).

Randle will not be the only person connected to the Suns organization with Illini ties as former Illini player Eddie Johnson, who was selected to the Illini Men's Basketball All-Century Team in 2004, has been a television analyst for Suns local broadcasts since 2001.