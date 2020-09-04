SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

Former Illini Kendrick Nunn Finishes 2nd In NBA Rookie Of The Year Voting

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A former Illinois guard finished second, one place ahead of No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, in the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award voting, announced Friday.

Kendrick Nunn, a former Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection while a member of the Illini basketball team, garnered the most second place votes and finished 294 voting points behind award winner Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nunn averaged 10.6 points per game in 96 career games over three seasons at Illinois that included 61 starts. The 6-foot-2 guard, who is one of five players in Simeon Academy High School history to have his jersey retired (the others are Derrick Rose, Ben Wilson, Bobby Simmons, and his high school teammate Jabari Parker) after he earned four state championships, is averaging 15.3 points per game for a Miami Heat team that is currently up 2-0 on the top seed Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020 Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2020 NBA playoffs.

USATSI_14040343
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn shoots during practice for the NBA All Star-Rising Stars Game at Wintrust Arena. Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

Nunn was dismissed from the Illinois basketball team by head coach John Groce on May 24, 2016 after Nunn pled guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge two months earlier. Nunn transferred to Oakland University where, after sitting out the 2016-17 season due to NCAA transfer rules, he averaged 25.9 points per game in 26 starts on his way to being named Horizon League Player of the Year.

Nunn was not picked in the 2018 NBA draft and would play on a NBA Summer League team sponsored by the Golden State Warriors but was not signed. The Heat signed Nunn on April 10, 2019 and Nunn became the first undrafted player in NBA history to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards. Nunn was named to the Rising Stars Game at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in his hometown of Chicago where he scored 16 points for Team USA.

2019_20_Kia_NBA_Rookie_of_the_Year_Voting_Results

Morant, who was picked No. 2 in the 2019 NBA draft, received 99 of 100 Rookie of the Year first place votes by selected media. Nunn received 56 second-place votes and 36 third-place votes. The rest of the top five of the Rookie of the Year voting was Williamson, Memphis’ Brandon Clarke and Colby White of the Chicago Bulls. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Social Media Created A BLM Protest Led By Illini Football Players

Illinois football players, led by junior offensive guard Kendrick Green, quickly put together a peaceful protest march thanks to social media.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Trump’s Reelection Campaign Politicizes America's Football Addiction

Cynics suggest President Donald Trump should focus on more important issues than Big Ten Conference football. They are wrong. Nothing is more important to President Trump than winning reelection.

Matthew Stevens

"A Very Productive Conversation": POTUS & Big Ten Commish Discuss Football Restart Plans

The president of the United States and Big Ten commissioner had what both sides are calling "a productive conversation about a restart of its college football season.

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten Statement On Nebraska Players Civil Suit: ‘This lawsuit has no merit’

Eight Nebraska football players have filed a 13-page lawsuit in its state district court against the Big Ten Conference.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Center Kofi Cockburn's Full Media Zoom Interview

Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn spoke to media via a Zoom video conference call for the first time since fall classes began.

Matthew Stevens

Illini's Cockburn on Racial Injustice: 'People Are Hurting'

Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, a Jamaican native, gives his unique perspective on racial injustice in the United States.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA Grants Illini Center Eva Rubin's Transfer Eligibility Waiver Request

Illini center Eva Rubin had her transfer waiver approved Wednesday by the NCAA making her immediately eligible for the upcoming season.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Coach Mike Small Wins 2020 Illinois PGA For 13th Time

Illini men’s golf coach Mike Small won the Illinois PGA Championship for a 13th time.

Matthew Stevens

National Poll: 68% of Fans Support Big Ten, Pac-12 Decisions

Morning Consult surveyed 1,107 college football fans showing nearly 70 percent agree with Big Ten and Pac 12 football postponement.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Coach Mike Small Atop Illinois PGA Championship Leaderboard After 36 Holes

University of Illinois men’s golf head coach Mike Small holds the 36-hole lead of a tournament that he’s taken home the trophy 12 previous times in his career.

Matthew Stevens