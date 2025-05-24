Former Illinois Basketball Target Dame Sarr Selects a Destination: Duke
The Dame Sarr saga officially came to a close on Thursday afternoon when the Italian sensation committed to Duke.
Sarr’s whirlwind of a recruitment began with the 6-foot-7 wing being considered a lock for Illinois, but after coach Brad Underwood scooped coveted Cal transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic instead, the Illini reportedly backed out of the Sarr sweepstakes.
Within days, Kansas and coach Bill Self became the frontrunner. After hosting Sarr for a visit in Lawrence, all signs pointed toward an impending commitment to the Jayhawks.
But then Duke – which had been linked to Sarr in the early stages of his recruitment – reentered the race. With incoming transfer wing Cedric Coward now expected to stay in the NBA Draft after climbing up draft boards behind an eye-catching combine performance, the Blue Devils were forced to scramble to find another perimeter option. Ultimately, Duke brought in Sarr, who is listed as On3 Sports’ 17th-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025.
One thing that has become clear throughout the race for Sarr: In today's college basketball environment, experience trumps potential and raw talent.
Although Sarr is clearly an NBA-level talent, he has yet to play a second of college basketball. With Illinois seemingly prioritizing Stojakovic – a player with two high-major seasons to his name – and Duke having focused on Coward (four college seasons under his belt), it’s apparent that top-notch programs generally prefer proven veterans over high-potential prospects.
In any case, the Blue Devils enhanced an already loaded roster with Sarr – an uber-talented, lengthy wing – and appear to have all the tools for yet another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.