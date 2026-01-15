Former Illini Update: Morez Johnson Jr., Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Erupt, Plus More

There’s no way around it: Illinois men's basketball losing key pieces to the transfer portal during the Brad Underwood era has become an almost annual affair. But we’re also at a new dawn of college basketball, and practically every head coach not named Matt Painter is stuck navigating the complex maze of the transfer portal.

Knowing that certain Illini players will always become former Illini players who wind up finishing their college playing days on some other campus – and often thriving there – it makes sense to wish them well and celebrate their accomplishments. So let's take a look at how each outgoing Illinois transfer from this past offseason is faring at his new destination. Spoiler alert: All four have been on recent heaters.

Former Illini basketball players thriving at their new schools

Carey Booth, Colorado State

The 6-foot-10, ultra-springy Booth has found a home in Fort Collins. He has scored in double digits in three of his past four outings, headlined by an impressive 19-point, 12-rebound showing – which included three made triples – in a road win over Grand Canyon.

He also had a huge six-block outing against Nevada. Evolving into a true two-way presence, Booth is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds on extraordinary shooting splits of 57.4 percent from the field, 47.6 percent from deep (on 1.2 threes per game) and 84.7 percent from the free-throw line. (Take a look at Booth sending back former Illini teammate Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn's floater below.)

"GET OUTA HERE!"



Carey Booth really erased that floater 🤯 @CSUMBasketball pic.twitter.com/p3LfJgNN0k — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 10, 2026

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV

A former – and arguably current – Illini fan favorite, Gibbs-Lawhorn plays with the same fire and passion he showed in Champaign, but he is displaying just as much finesse in Sin City. On the heels of a 33-point explosion in an overtime win against Boise State, Gibbs-Lawhorn is playing his best ball of the season right now.

Ice in his veins 🥶



📺: CBSSN pic.twitter.com/ZKNNU3SMgq — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) January 14, 2026

He has cracked double digits in the scoring column in 15 out of 16 games this season en route to averaging 17.3 points per game, and he is chipping in 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals. To top it off, his percentages have also climbed from his Illinois days, as he’s connecting on 46.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 35.1 percent of his threes (2.1 made per game).

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

There is death, taxes and Morez Johnson Jr. being an absurdly efficient offensive player and outstanding defender regardless of the name on the front of his jersey. Johnson is leading the Big Ten in field-goal percentage at 68.9 and scoring 14.2 points per game while snagging 6.5 rebounds and dishing out 1.2 assists.

Michigan big man Morez Johnson Jr. put up a career-high 29 points in a 96-66 win over No. 21 USC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/23GvgjGlJq — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 3, 2026

Johnson’s trademark two-way ability has been in full effect for Michigan, where he has tacked on 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. The advanced numbers tell an even more convincing story, as Johnson ranks ninth in the Big Ten in offensive box plus/minus and fourth in defensive box/plus minus.

To add insult to injury (for Illini fans, that is), he is hitting 44.4 percent of his three-pointers (although on fewer than one attempt per game) and has seen his free-throw percentage climb from 61.8 last year to a very good 80.4 in the 2025-26 season.

Tre White, Kansas

Another player who would have been a valuable piece in Illinois’ rotation , White has unexpectedly taken a colossal step forward at Kansas. After averaging almost identical numbers across his first three college campaigns, White unlocked a new weapon in his arsenal – and it has been a game-changer: a consistent three-point shot.

He is hitting 1.8 triples per game at an astonishingly high clip of 44.9 percent. The 6-foot-7 White also appears to have taken Underwood’s rebounding teachings to Lawrence, as he’s averaging 7.2 rebounds per game – a fantastic average considering his size.

All in all, White is averaging 15.4 points per game, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists as the 1b option on a Kansas team that is starting to come around. The Jayhawks just blasted No. 2 Iowa State 84-63 on Tuesday night behind none other than White, who had 19 points (including five threes), 10 rebounds and three assists.