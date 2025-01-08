Former Illinois Star Marcus Domask Goes Big Again in G League
Former Illinois star Marcus Domask had yet another big night and building-block moment in the NBA G League as his Windy City Bulls took down the Grand Rapids Gold 124-94 on Monday at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
The do-it-all Domask did more than usual against Grand Rapids, scoring a team-high 21 points while tacking on seven boards and five assists.
Domask even built his glittering stat line in an efficient manner, going 8-for-16 from the field and 4-for-8 from three en route to a team-high plus-35 plus-minus and leading his squad to a blowout home victory.
After a slow start to his professional career (6.6 points per game on 44.0 percent shooting in the G League Tip-Off Tournament), Domask has been building toward bigger and better things in the regular season. Monday’s performance brought his season averages up to an impressive 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 51.4 percent shooting from the field (including 41.7 percent from long distance).
Domask’s performance through six regular-season games has Windy City off to a 3-3 record. But he hasn't done it alone.
Fellow Big Ten alum E.J. Liddell – a former Ohio State Buckeye – has been on an early-season tear himself, putting up averages of 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. And Liddell – a two-time Illinois High School Mr. Basketball winner from Belleville – continued his excellent play in Monday’s win over Grand Rapids, tying Domask’s team high with 21 points and leading the Bulls with 10 rebounds.
Domask and Liddell will try to build on Windy City’s two-game win streak on Saturday (5 p.m. CT) against the Greensboro Swarm (4-1).