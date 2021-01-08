Game 12: No. 12 Illinois 81, Northwestern 56 - Grades & Player of the Game

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn gets the Player of the Game honors from Illini Now/Sports Illustrated after this 81-56 win at Northwestern.

Player of the Game: Kofi Cockburn - When he was at his worst, Kofi Cockburn got yelled at by his head coach. When he was at his best, Northwestern had no individual and no defensive scheme that was going to stop the 7-foot, 290-pound man. Cockburn, who had just two rebounds in 12 minutes of action during a first half that saw Illinois down by as much as 16 and behind 43-28 at the halftime buzzer, manhandled the Northwestern frontline in the final 20 minutes on his way to his eighth double-double this year. Cockburn finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Cockburn has registered a double-double in five of six Big Ten contests and is now averaging 20.0 points and 11.3 rebounds in Big Ten Conference play while shooting 70.8 percent from the field.

Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) grabs a rebound in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

Post-Game Notes:

Illinois is now 5-1 in Big Ten play, its best start since 2005.

Illinois trailed 43-28 at halftime, then won the second half 53-13.

Illinois is the only Division I team in the last 25 seasons to trail by 15+ points at halftime yet win by 20 or more (according to Stats Perform).

Illinois became the first team to outscore a major conference opponent by 40+ points in a single half since March 5, 2003, when Kentucky outscored Vanderbilt by 43 in the second half of a 106-44 win (according to Stats Perform).

Illinois held Northwestern to 8.3% (2-24) shooting in the second half.

Every Illinois starter made as many or more shots than Northwestern’s team in the second half.

Illinois second-half runs included: 17-0, 8-0, 8-0, 7-0, 6-0, and 5-0

Kofi Cockburn had a double-doubles in the second half alone (13 pts, 10 reb) and equaled Northwestern's points total in the second half (13-13).

Illinois had its second straight road win after trailing by 15+ (was down 19-4 at Penn State on on Dec. 23, 2020).

Kofi Cockburn had 18 points and 12 rebounds, his 20th career double-double and eighth this season. Cockburn is tied for the NCAA lead in double-doubles this season with Chattanooga's Malachi Smith.

Ayo Dosunmu had 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Dosunmu is averaging 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in Big Ten play while shooting 48.4% and 44.4% from three.

Andre Curbelo had seven assists. He leads the Big Ten in assists during league play at 6.7 apg.

Backcourt

Illinois: B-minus

Northwestern: D-minus

Just another game where Illinois' opponent got barely anything effective on the offensive end from its guards. Northwestern's most important player Boo Buie left Welsh-Ryan Arena Thursday night completely scoreless on six shots. Illinois freshman Adam Miller hit some perimeter shots (4 of 11 from 3-point range) and also played effective defense during a crazy second-half run. Ayo Dosunmu struggled through foul trouble, turnovers and having his last name spelled wrong on the Illini orange throwback jerseys but then was critical during the second half at getting the Illini in transition. Trent Frazier was instrumental in shutting Buie down and also provided a very quiet 14 points.

Frontcourt

Illinois: B

Northwestern: C-minus

Kofi Cockburn is starting to understand that nobody in this league, and yes, that includes Iowa's Luka Garza, can handle him if he gets a deep post touch. Giorgi Bezhanishvili was borderline terrible Thursday night but his out-of-character game was negated by the energy-filled 12 minutes off the bench by Jacob Grandison, who finished with three points, two rebounds and two assists as the Holy Cross transfer was critical to being able to jumpstart the Illini's early run in the second half.

When Pete Nance and Ryan Young was hitting hitting threes and cleaning up the glass in the first half, that duo was playing its perfect game. In the second half, they had no answer for Cockburn.

Bench

Illinois: B-plus

Northwestern: C

We've already discussed Grandison's night already but let's not forget about Andre Curbelo and his seven assists Thursday night in just 19 minutes of action.

Northwestern got 24 of its 56 points off the bench and got solid efforts from center Ryan Young and senior guard Anthony Gaines. Of the nine second-half turnovers by the Wildcats, Young and Gaines only accounted for one of them.

Overall

Illinois: B

Northwestern: D

Illinois’ 25-point victory at Northwestern was its largest margin in Evanston since a 63-30 win on Feb. 19, 2000 when Illinois led 30-6 at halftime. Illinois is 5-1 in league play for the first time since the 2004-2005 season that ended with a trip to the national championship game.

Northwestern built a 15-point halftime lead after slowing down Illinois’ transition game with a 3-2 zone defense and the ability to convert 11 Illini turnovers into 15 quick points.

