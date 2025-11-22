How to Watch Illinois Basketball vs. Long Island (Game 6)
On the heels of a tough loss in Chicago against Alabama, No. 8 Illinois (4-1) is seeking a bounce-back, confidence-restoring win and will very likely get it against Long Island (3-2) on Saturday afternoon. The Illini naturally have an advantage in practically every aspect over the Sharks, but it still won't be a walk in the park. Few teams in the country, regardless of power conference or mid-major affiliations, play with as much effort and fight as Long Island.
Nevertheless, Illinois does have a leg up (or multiple) in terms of size, athleticism and overall talent. With the home crowd at their back, expect the Illini to put together a dominant performance and get back on the right side of the win column.
Here's more information on Saturday's non-conference showdown in Champaign:
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Long Island Crimson Tide
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) vs. Long Island (3-2)
- What: Home non-conference matchup
- When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. CT
- Where: State Farm Center, Champaign
- TV/streaming: Big Ten +
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last week: Illinois fell to No. 11 Alabama at the United Center in Chicago, battling until the final buzzer before ultimately coming up short 90-86. Long Island's last week consisted of an 88-79 victory over James Madison, along with a 69-53 loss to Fordham in its most recent outing against.
- Series history: Illinois is 1-0 against Long Island all time. The two programs' lone meeting came in the opening round of the NIT back in 1982. The Illini won that game 126-78.
What to know about Long Island
Rod Strickland, a former 17-year NBA veteran, has been at the helm for four seasons at Long Island. He has quickly turned the program around, as the Sharks finished above .500 last season (17-16) and were picked to win the NEC this year.
An up-tempo team that plays with 100 percent effort at all times, Long Island wants to run on offense and create havoc on defense. The Sharks have the guards and all-around backcourt play to do just that, and they certainly won't lay down against the Illini. Expect a gritty performance from Long Island, but the talent disparity will still be too much for the visitors to overcome.
For more details about this matchup, check out our Illinois on SI First Look of Long Island.