How to Watch Illinois vs Iowa in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The test for No. 3 seed Illinois (27-8) will be unlike anything it faced against Houston in the Sweet 16. Against No. 9 seed Iowa, a team that theoretically lacks the firepower to keep up and should simply be happy to be there, the Illini will have to beat back the foe that has foiled them more than once this season:



Complacency.

Illinois has inarguably marshaled its best effort in each of its three NCAA Tournament games to this point, but bringing anything less to the dance Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston (5:09 p.m. CT, TBS/TruTV) will be risking a plane ride not to Indianapolis and the Final Four but instead to Willard Airport and an offseason in Champaign wondering what went wrong.

Here’s more information about Saturday's Illinois-Iowa Elite Eight matchup:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The next opportunity is here.



🏆 NCAA Tournament Elite 8

🆚 [9] Iowa

⏰ 5:09 p.m. CT

📍 Houston, TX

📺 TBS/TruTV pic.twitter.com/Zp8xJf4id2 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 28, 2026

What's the event?

No. 3 seed Illinois (27-8) will face No. 9 seed Iowa (24-12) in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament (South Region).

Where and when are they playing?

The Toyota Center in Houston, on Saturday at 5:09 p.m. CT.

A special place with extraordinary people. pic.twitter.com/UgRqzrmfx1 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 27, 2026

How to watch

Illinois vs. Iowa will be broadcast on TBS and TruTV. Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy and sideline reporter Lauren Shehadi will be on the call.

Illinois-Iowa will also live stream on NCAA March Madness Live . You can download the NCAA March Madness app here .

HUGE threes from the Illini 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YRuP7kz5NP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2026

How to listen

Local audio of the game can be heard on radio affiliates of the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM) and streamed at Fighting Illini Productions and the Varsity Network App .

A national broadcast can be followed on Westwood One (Spero Dedes and Fran Fraschilla are on the call) or Sirius XM 209 or 202 . You can download the SXM app here .

What happened when Illinois last played Iowa?

The Illini were in the midst of their boffo 12-game win streak earlier this season when, on Jan. 11, they took down Iowa 75-69 in Iowa City – but not without a fight. Keaton Wagler led the way for Illinois with 19 points and Kylan Boswell pitched in 17 while locking up Hawkeyes star Bennett Stirtz. And Iowa still was able to find a way to cut a 17-point Illini lead to four in the closing minutes. That's the sorcery of coach Ben McCollum in action.

What has changed since then?

Illinois has evolved into its final, terrifying form since that meeting – but Iowa has seemingly grown even more in recent days. Will it be enough to overcome the size differential, all that shooting and a data-driven approach that finally agrees with Illini coach Brad Underwood? Stirtz will likely have to play the game of his life and be supported by the same kind of contributions the rest of the Hawkeyes mustered last time out.