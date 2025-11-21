How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. Florida State (Game 5)
The Illinois women’s basketball team hits the road again Friday with the goal of stringing together some wins after defeating Murray State on Tuesday. The Illini are 3-1 on the season, but they are still searching for their first true road victory after falling at Oregon State in their only away game so far.
This matchup against Florida State marks another early-season test for a young Illinois team that has shown flashes of real potential but is still ironing out its inconsistencies and learning along the way. With forward Berry Wallace continuing her strong start and freshman point guard Destiny Jackson beginning to settle into a significant role, the Illini will try to carry their growth into a challenging environment against a well-coached Seminoles squad.
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Florida State Seminoles
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (2-0)
- What: Non-conference matchup
- When: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. CT
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV/streaming: ESPN+
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last season: Illinois went 22-10 overall and finished fifth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with an 11-7 conference record in coach Shauna Green's third season in Champaign. The Illini won their first-round NCAA Tournament game – the program's first in 25 years – after winning the inaugural 2024 Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) a year earlier. Florida State went 24-9 last season and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
- Series history: Illinois is 1-2 against the Seminoles, with the Illini most recently winning 83-74 in Champaign in 2024.
What to know about Florida State
Florida State presents a meaningful early-season test for Illinois, even as the Seminoles navigate a transition year of their own. FSU enters the matchup at 3-2 and is coming off an offseason in which it lost several key contributors from the team that reached the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. With so much roster turnover, the Seminoles were picked to finish ninth in the ACC preseason poll. Their results so far reflect a team still finding its identity: dominant stretches mixed with growing pains. Their two losses came against high-level competition, including a blowout defeat against No. 1 UConn and a narrow, down-to-the-wire loss to Indiana.
Even with the roster reshuffling, Florida State has found a new offensive centerpiece in sophomore guard Sole Williams, who has taken a major step forward in Year 2. Williams is averaging 17.5 points and 3.8 assists per game, and everything the Seminoles do offensively tends to run through her. Slowing her down will be the top priority for Illinois, especially on the road, where momentum can swing quickly.
For the Illini, this matchup is valuable not just because it’s a strong non-conference opponent but because it offers another opportunity to measure their growth away from home. Florida State may be rebuilding, but a power-conference opponent on the road is always a tough challenge.