How to Watch No. 20 Illinois vs. Penn State: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

All signs are pointing toward an epic upcoming run for Illinois basketball (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten): the offense is wildly talented and ranked No. 2 in KenPom; the defense finally appears locked in and has helped the Illini outscore its past two opponents 181-103; and the schedule over the next few weeks lays out like a yellow brick road laden with wins.

Of course, Illinois is entering the teeth of Big Ten play, and with Penn State (9-4, 0-2) and a trip to Philadelphia's famed Palestra set for Saturday (6 p.m. CT, BTN), the Illini would be wise to keep their eyes on the prize – cool-headed consistency of execution and the humility to stay the course of hard work and good habits. Boring? Sure. But it makes for explosive results on game days.

It can also keep the Nittany Lions from creeping up on the Illini as they have tended to in recent years, even during the program's low stretches. Believe it or not, Penn State has won 10 of the past 15 meetings in the series, and who knows how the old hoops ghosts of The Palestra may favor coach Mike Rhoades' group in the name of a competitive, gripping ball game?

Here’s more information on Illinois' trip to Philly and matchup with the Nittany Lions:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Ringing in 2026 in Philly.



🆚 Penn State

⏰ 6 p.m. CT

📍Philadelphia, Pa.

📺 BTN pic.twitter.com/Xzk8zPtTZN — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 2, 2026

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-4, 0-2)

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-4, 0-2) What: Big Ten neutral-site matchup

Big Ten neutral-site matchup When: Saturday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. CT Where: The Palestra, Philadelphia

The Palestra, Philadelphia TV/streaming: BTN

BTN Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); ; Last week: Illinois hammered border rival Missouri 91-48 in the annual Braggin' Rights on Dec. 22, then returned from its holiday break to run away from Southern, 90-55, in its final regular-season non-conference matchup. Penn State took a harsh 80-46 beating from Pitt on Dec. 21 before rallying after its own break to beat North Carolina Central, 90-67.

Illinois hammered border rival Missouri 91-48 in the annual Braggin' Rights on Dec. 22, then returned from its holiday break to run away from Southern, 90-55, in its final regular-season non-conference matchup. Penn State took a harsh 80-46 beating from Pitt on Dec. 21 before rallying after its own break to beat North Carolina Central, 90-67. Series history: The Illini lead the all-time series against the Nittany Lions 33-23, and Illinois ran away with a 91-52 in the team's most recent meeting, last Jan. 8 in Champaign. But Penn State had taken four in a row off the Illini leading up to that game, and after a Nittany Lions streak of six straight wins in the mid-to-late 2010s, PSU has won 10 of the schools' past 15 matchups.

Highlights of our 90-55 victory in the nonconference finale vs. Southern at State Farm Center. pic.twitter.com/tfX6JqSRX8 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 30, 2025

What to know about Penn State

Rhoades, in his third season in State College, has yet to conjure the magic he demonstrated in turning Virginia Commonwealth into a big winner and a perennial NCAA Tournament entrant. But there are signs of growth for those willing to look for them.