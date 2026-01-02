How to Watch No. 20 Illinois vs. Penn State: TV, Tip-Off Time, More
All signs are pointing toward an epic upcoming run for Illinois basketball (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten): the offense is wildly talented and ranked No. 2 in KenPom; the defense finally appears locked in and has helped the Illini outscore its past two opponents 181-103; and the schedule over the next few weeks lays out like a yellow brick road laden with wins.
Of course, Illinois is entering the teeth of Big Ten play, and with Penn State (9-4, 0-2) and a trip to Philadelphia's famed Palestra set for Saturday (6 p.m. CT, BTN), the Illini would be wise to keep their eyes on the prize – cool-headed consistency of execution and the humility to stay the course of hard work and good habits. Boring? Sure. But it makes for explosive results on game days.
It can also keep the Nittany Lions from creeping up on the Illini as they have tended to in recent years, even during the program's low stretches. Believe it or not, Penn State has won 10 of the past 15 meetings in the series, and who knows how the old hoops ghosts of The Palestra may favor coach Mike Rhoades' group in the name of a competitive, gripping ball game?
Here’s more information on Illinois' trip to Philly and matchup with the Nittany Lions:
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-4, 0-2)
- What: Big Ten neutral-site matchup
- When: Saturday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. CT
- Where: The Palestra, Philadelphia
- TV/streaming: BTN
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last week: Illinois hammered border rival Missouri 91-48 in the annual Braggin' Rights on Dec. 22, then returned from its holiday break to run away from Southern, 90-55, in its final regular-season non-conference matchup. Penn State took a harsh 80-46 beating from Pitt on Dec. 21 before rallying after its own break to beat North Carolina Central, 90-67.
- Series history: The Illini lead the all-time series against the Nittany Lions 33-23, and Illinois ran away with a 91-52 in the team's most recent meeting, last Jan. 8 in
Champaign. But Penn State had taken four in a row off the Illini leading up to that game, and after a Nittany Lions streak of six straight wins in the mid-to-late 2010s, PSU has won 10 of the schools' past 15 matchups.
What to know about Penn State
Rhoades, in his third season in State College, has yet to conjure the magic he demonstrated in turning Virginia Commonwealth into a big winner and a perennial NCAA Tournament entrant. But there are signs of growth for those willing to look for them.
Although the Nittany Lions have been taken to the woodshed by Pitt and Indiana – and even dropped one to Providence – they also made a go at Michigan State a couple weeks ago in Happy Valley before falling 76-72. The catalysts are freshman guard Kayden Mingo and supersub Freddie Dilione V, a transfer guard from Tennessee. Rhoades clearly needs more time to put the pieces together – especially on defense, where opponents are outrebounding and torching PSU with scoring at every level. (Read our Illinois on SI First Look at Penn State for more details on the matchup.)
Rhoades' crew is probably at least a year away from routinely competing with the Big Ten's best, so it will be the Illini's responsibility to stay sharp and prevent their in-development opponents from catching lightning in a bottle.
