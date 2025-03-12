Illinois Basketball Extends Offer to Class of 2026 Prospect Jasiah Jarvis
With Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) wrapping up its regular season in thrilling fashion on Friday night in an 88-80 win over No. 20 Purdue, coach Brad Underwood has not only turned his attention toward postseason play but also the future of his program.
On Monday, the Illini offered 2026 prospect Jasiah Jarvis, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound small forward out of White Plains, New York. Jarvis ranks as the No. 37 small forward in the U.S. and No. 109 overall, according to 247 Sports.
A high-level three-point shooter, Jarvis does much of his work from beyond the arc. But he has shown the ability to get into the lane, where he can get his own bucket or facilitate for his teammates. A two-way presence, Jarvis has the length and athleticism to hold his own, and possibly excel, on the defensive end, where he is a disruptive on-ball defender and is active in passing lanes.
Jarvis attends Archbishop Stepinac, where he has helped lead his squad to a 25-4 season and its third straight CHSAA “AA” City Championship. MaxPreps currently has Archbishop Stepinac ranked as the No. 1 high school team in the state of New York, and 28th nationally.
Underwood and his staff returned to an old recruiting haunt to court Jarvis: Archbishop Stepinac is where Illinois landed Alan Griffin in its class of 2018.
Although the Illini currently have no commits in the 2026 recruiting class, Jarvis could join an Illinois team that would theoretically include 2025 signees and shooting guards Keaton Wagler (No. 145) and Brandon Lee (No. 94).