Was Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic Snubbed From Jon Rothstein's Impact Transfers List?
Compared to most college basketball programs, Illinois barely dipped a toe in the transfer portal waters this past offseason. Although the Illini lost four players to the portal (Tre White to Kansas, Morez Johnson Jr. to Michigan, Carey Booth to Colorado State and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn to UNLV), they brought in only two new additions via the portal.
As is the case in many facets of life, though, quality almost always outweighs quantity. And fortunately for coach Brad Underwood in his staff, where they fell short in volume, they more than made up for in level of excellence.
Illinois added proven talent
Andrej Stojakovic (Cal) and Zvonimir Ivisic (Arkansas) were both rated four-star transfers by 247Sports and considered top-50 transfers from the most recent portal cycle. Ivisic landed at No. 41 in the country (No. 7 center), while Stojakovic – Illinois’ prized find of the offseason – was No. 32.
For Stojakovic, specifically, the Illini expect him to produce immediately. A 6-foot-7 wing who averaged 17.9 points per game last year in the ACC, Stojakovic may not be required to hit that number again to give Illinois what it needs, but he is surely expected to hover in that ballpark.
With that in mind, despite sitting just outside the top-30 rankings of transfers this offseason (again, in the opinion of 247Sports), Stojakovic is arguably one of the 10 most impactful players to change uniform threads.
Not only is Stojakovic transferring to a squad that is all but guaranteed to be featured in the AP Top 25 preseason poll and that has legitimate national title aspirations, but he also will likely be the focal point of Illinois’ offensive attack. (If Stojakovic isn’t the No. 1 offensive option, he and Tomislav Ivisic will be 1a and 1b.)
Jon Rothstein snubs Stojakovic
Yet, somehow, Stojakovic was nowhere to be found on Jon Rothstein’s list of “30 impact transfers.” Reasonable minds can disagree whether Stojakovic is a top-10 transfer. But top 20? That seems pretty clear. Top 30? Without a doubt.
Stojakovic in the same category as Boogie Fland (Florida), Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan), Ian Jackson (St. John’s), Ryan Conwell (Louisville) and Donovan Dent (UCLA) – each of whom was deservingly listed by Rothstein – as a transfer joining a team with sky-high expectations, and who arrived under the assumption that he will be a leading force.
Stojakovic’s ability to shine at the highest level – which he has already proven at Cal – and mesh alongside uber-talented offensive players on a winning squad (he hasn’t displayed that just yet) may be key to determining just how much winning the Illini actually do in 2025-26, and whether or not they make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Few other players in college basketball carry such a burden on their shoulders – and there certainly aren’t 30 more of them ahead of Stojakovic.