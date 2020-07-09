Feliz Showing Impressive Two-Way Play Familiar To Illini Fans In TBT Debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- It’s hard to imagine Andres Feliz having two better games to introduce himself to The Basketball Tournament experience.

In his first two games with the House Of Paign squad, Feliz has been defined by the defensive role where he more than shined. In his TBT debut and first action of competitive basketball, Feliz was asked to hold down the shooting guard who still holds the NCAA career record for made three point shots. After a 76-53 victory in the opening round, Fletcher Magee finished with a paltry two points and not a single converted three-point shot.

On the other end of the floor, Feliz dropped in 20 points with his classic dribble drives through contact in the lane and added seven rebounds in 33 minutes.

“Andres Feliz may have just finished his college career but that dude is a pro,” House Of Paign head coach and general manager Mike LaTulip said on July 4 after the opening round win.

In his second game, Feliz’s job was to be tougher and more disciplined than one of the most decorated player in recent basketball history of the Big Ten Conference. Following a massive upset to knock out defending champion Carmen’s Crew, Feliz can consider himself personally responsible for sending Aaron Craft into professional basketball retirement.

Following what was likely his last competitive basketball scenario before he entered medical school, Craft, a former two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, maybe gave Feliz the biggest compliment he could think of.

“I told him I liked his game,” Craft said in the post-game media conference. “I hope that’s what it kind of feels like to play against me with just constantly being aggressive and back cutting and being around the ball. I let him know that and I hope the best for him. I hope he gets a good opportunity in his first year as a professional. He was fun to play against.”

Feliz, who had his only Division 1 college postseason ripped away from him in March with the college basketball postseason being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, has now used the TBT experience to prove he can make basketball his career for quite some time.

“There's no doubt Dre's going to make a living playing basketball," Underwood said on ‘The Tay & Piper’ radio show on ESPN Champaign. "He was outstanding. Dre is the ultimate winner. It's hard to pair enough adjectives with Dre and all the things he does to help you win. He was a vital part of our program and us getting to where we got, and he helped establish our culture. He's a guy that's done nothing but win his entire life, and that's pretty evident even in the TBT."

Despite being one of the smaller players on the floor, Feliz is averaging 7.5 rebounds per contest in the TBT and has presented fans with the same qualities he displayed while representing the University of Illinois following his transfer from Northwest Florida State.

“I thought he was underrated this year in the Big Ten,” ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla said during Wednesday’s broadcast. “I really did. He was kind of the heart and soul of a really good team...this kid is going to play overseas for a long time. He’s got great character and is a good, tough player.”

As House Of Paign enters the quarterfinal round of its initial TBT experience, Feliz will likely be charged with checking former Louisville sharpshooter Ryan McMahon of Red Scare, a Dayton alumni team, who is averaging 12 points per game. Judging by the assignments he’s already been given, Feliz will likely feel up to the task Friday when House Of Paign plays Red Scare at 3 p.m. CST on ESPN.

“Coming from the Domincan Republic and a poor background, I know how to sacrifice more and to work harder than anybody else,” Feliz said. “That has put me in the position I’m in today.”