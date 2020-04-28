IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wake Forest Guard Chaundee Brown Part of Illini’s “Selective” Transfer Recruiting

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Chaundee Brown has obviously been identified as part of the Illinois program’s selective recruiting process of the transfer market.

The transfer guard from Wake Forest, who announced on April 15 his decision to enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal, doesn’t necessarily fit the Illini’s staff desire to find more shooting for its 2020-21 roster, as his game represents more of a slasher than a shooter, with just 89 total made three-pointers in three seasons.

“That was one of the things we were most disappointed in,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about the lack of outside shooting last season on his Zoom video media conference on April 23. “We were a little surprised by that.”

Underwood mentioned the additions of Holy Cross transfer guard Jacob Grandison, Division III All-American transfer wing Austin Hutcherson, 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball selection Adam Miller and California three-star forward Coleman Hawkins as players who could take on a shooting role next season. If the Illinois staff is confident they have the pieces to be a better shooting team, Underwood may be able to take on a slasher offensive player like Brown to meet a demand for the 2021-22 season.

“We’ve got to bring in the best players who fit our style and not get overly concerned (with how old they are),” Underwood said. “I think the days of worrying about class balance...those days are long, long gone.”

However, his strength (at over 220 pounds in his 6-foot-5 frame) may be perfect to play both the two and three in Brad Underwood’s three-guard offense sets. Underwood has expressed his intense desire to bring in sit-out transfers more than the instantly eligible graduate transfer option.

With Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn declaring for the NBA draft but allowing for the opportunity to return if they choose to, Illinois has two scholarships in a limbo situation and one completely open scholarship to evaluate the transfer market.

“It’s one of those things that is the challenge when you have guys in the draft, you know we’ll look for the best available (but) we’re being very, very selective,” Underwood said. “To be honest, it’s got to be the right fit. It’s got to be about winning. Is somebody going to step in here and average 20 (points) per game? Probably not.”

Brown was Wake Forest's third-leading scorer last season at 12.1 points per game and its second-best rebounder at 6.5 boards per game. He missed eight games due to injuries to an ankle injury and a torn calf muscle during the 2019-20 season but showcased his ability when close to healthy by having 24 points and nine rebounds in a double-overtime win against Duke in late February.

Brown announced his intention to transfer from Wake Forest a few weeks before the school’s decision to terminate head coach Danny Manning Saturday, which will reportedly cost the athletics department a $15 million buyout. Brown’s announcement marked Manning’s program retained none of the nine players the Demon Deacons recruited between 2016 and 2018.

The Deacons were 78-111 and 30-80 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Manning’s six seasons at Wake Forest with their best finish in the league was a 10th-place showing in 2017, which is the only season in the last decade that concluded with a postseason berth (a First Four loss to Kansas State).

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Miami Transfer WR Brian Hightower Verbally Commits To Illini

Illini football, Illini recruiting, transfer portal, Miami Hurricanes, college football, Brian Hightower, IMG Academy, Lovie Smith

Matthew Stevens

No Illini Players Taken In 2020 NFL Draft

For the third time in the last six years, the Illinois football program did not have a player drafted into the National Football League.

Matthew Stevens

Betiku Hopes Lack Of Quality Game Film Doesn’t Scare Off NFL Teams

Illinois pass rusher Oluwole Betiku hopes to find a late-round home in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stevens

2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball Adam Miller Signs With Illini

2020 four-star guard Adam Miller ends all doubt by signing with Illinois six months after giving his verbal commitment to Brad Underwood’s program.

Matthew Stevens

Vegas Casino & DraftKings Project Illini Not To Be Bowl Eligible in 2020

The last time Illini played in bowl games in consecutive seasons with the same head coach was in 1991-92 with Lou Tepper.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA Increases Virtual Contact Time Between Staff & Players

The NCAA announced, starting Monday, they’ve doubled the virtual contact between coaching staffs and players.

Matthew Stevens

Underwood’s Statement On Ayo’s Announcement Leaves Little Hope For His Return To Illini

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood releases a statement leaving little doubt the Illini sophomore guard will remain in the NBA draft process.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Illini Fans Know They’ve Already Said Goodbye To Ayo

Ayo Dosunmu’s draft announcement wasn’t subtle because that’s admittedly not one of his strengths. It was undoubtedly a goodbye.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING NEWS: “I'm 100% Locked In”: Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu Declares For 2020 NBA Draft

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu declares for the 2020 NBA Draft but says he hasn’t hired an agent.

Matthew Stevens

A College Football Season In Spring 2021? Chris Fowler Cites Unnamed Sources Telling Him It Is Possible

ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Chris Fowler says he has what he calls “informed speculation” telling him that college football could start in February.

Matthew Stevens