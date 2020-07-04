IlliniNow
Illini Live Blog: Welcome to the Illini Alumni Debut in TBT 2020

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Well, we haven't done one of these in a long while, huh? 

Welcome to the live blog of the Illinois alumni 'House Of Paign' first round game in The Basketball Tournament 2020 as they face 'War Tampa', a mostly Auburn alumni team tonight at Nationwide Arena in Columbus Arena.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated home office, as we're about an hour from the opening tip. While the game is live on ESPN tonight, please feel free to use this platform as your live update of the action while you enjoy your Fourth of July plans. 

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

----------------------------------

First Round Game: No. 16-seed 'House Of Paign' vs. No. 17-seed 'War Tampa' 

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, July 4, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Capacity: N/A (Due to COVID-19 health safety protocols, no fans are allowed in the building). 

Records: No records for either team. Winner does get to face No. 1 seed Carmen's Crew, an Ohio State alumni team that won the TBT event last season. 

Line: 'House Of Paign' is a +2200 to win the tournament; 'War Tampa' is a +3200 to win the tournament. (Odds provided by sportsbettingdime.com)

Series Notes: N/A

TV: ESPN 

Radio: None

-------------------------------------------------

Uniform Update:

---------------------

NOTE: In the first two games of TBT 2020, the contests have gone by seed as No. 9 seed 'Big X' defeated No. 24 seed 'D2' 79-74 and No. 12 seed 'Brotherly Love' defeated No. 21 seed 'Stillwater Stars' 87-71. 

---------------------

6:30 p.m. UPDATE - Starting lineups have been announced for both teams - 'House Of Paign' will start Andres Feliz, Mike Daum of South Dakota State, Billy Garrett of Depaul, Malcolm Hill and Nnanna Egwu. 'War Tampa' will start Bryce Brown of Auburn, Fletcher McGee of Wofford, Shaheed Davis of UCF, Justin Gray of Texas Tech and Horace Spencer of Auburn. 

Screen Shot 2020-07-04 at 6.32.31 PM

----------------------

