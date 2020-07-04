Illini Live Blog: Welcome to the Illini Alumni Debut in TBT 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Well, we haven't done one of these in a long while, huh?

Welcome to the live blog of the Illinois alumni 'House Of Paign' first round game in The Basketball Tournament 2020 as they face 'War Tampa', a mostly Auburn alumni team tonight at Nationwide Arena in Columbus Arena.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated home office, as we're about an hour from the opening tip. While the game is live on ESPN tonight, please feel free to use this platform as your live update of the action while you enjoy your Fourth of July plans.

First Round Game: No. 16-seed 'House Of Paign' vs. No. 17-seed 'War Tampa'

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, July 4, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Capacity: N/A (Due to COVID-19 health safety protocols, no fans are allowed in the building).

Records: No records for either team. Winner does get to face No. 1 seed Carmen's Crew, an Ohio State alumni team that won the TBT event last season.

Line: 'House Of Paign' is a +2200 to win the tournament; 'War Tampa' is a +3200 to win the tournament. (Odds provided by sportsbettingdime.com)

TV: ESPN

Uniform Update:

NOTE: In the first two games of TBT 2020, the contests have gone by seed as No. 9 seed 'Big X' defeated No. 24 seed 'D2' 79-74 and No. 12 seed 'Brotherly Love' defeated No. 21 seed 'Stillwater Stars' 87-71.

6:30 p.m. UPDATE - Starting lineups have been announced for both teams - 'House Of Paign' will start Andres Feliz, Mike Daum of South Dakota State, Billy Garrett of Depaul, Malcolm Hill and Nnanna Egwu. 'War Tampa' will start Bryce Brown of Auburn, Fletcher McGee of Wofford, Shaheed Davis of UCF, Justin Gray of Texas Tech and Horace Spencer of Auburn.

