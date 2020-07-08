IlliniNow
Illini Live Blog: Welcome To The Round Of 16 In TBT 2020 - Can House Of Paign Upset 1-Seed Carmen's Crew?

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Well, we're back again because the last time did so well and Illinois basketball fans are just so excited to have a team they can root for in postseason play, huh?

Welcome to the LIVE BLOG of the Illinois alumni 'House Of Paign' Round-of-16 game in The Basketball Tournament 2020 as they face 'Carmen's Crew', a mostly Ohio State alumni team (but also featuring former Illini guard Demetri McCamey) today at Nationwide Arena in Columbus Arena.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated home office, as we're about an hour from the opening tip. While the game is live on ESPN tonight, please feel free to use this platform as your live update of the action while you enjoy your Fourth of July plans.

----------------------------------

First Round Game: No. 16-seed 'House Of Paign' vs. No. 1-seed 'Carmen's Crew'

Date/Time/Place: Wednesday, July 8, 2020: 3 p.m. CST, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Capacity: N/A (Due to COVID-19 health safety protocols, no fans are allowed in the building).

Records: No records for either team. Winner does get to face the winner of Big X/Red Scare in a quarterfinal game on Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPN. 

Line: 'House Of Paign' is a +2200 to win the tournament; 'Carmen's Cre' is a +200 to win the tournament. (Odds provided by sportsbettingdime.com)

Series Notes: N/A

TV: ESPN

Radio: None

---------------------

STARTING LINEUPS: 'House Of Paign' will start Andres Feliz, Mike Daum of South Dakota State, Billy Garrett of Depaul, Malcolm Hill and Nnanna Egwu. 'Carmen's Crew' will start Aaron Craft, William Buford, David Lighty, Jeff Gibbs, Dallas Lauderdale. Everybody in Carmen's Crew's starting five is a OSU alum except for Gibbs, who is originally from Columbus, Ohio but played at Division III Otterbein from 1999-2002. 

-----------------------

2:20 p.m. CST - UPDATE: We just saw the completion third quarter of the game between No. 9 seed Big X and No. 8 seed Red Scare. The House Of Paign/Carmen's Crew game will immediately follow this game on ESPN. 

------------------------

