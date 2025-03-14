Best Social Media Reactions to Illinois' Big Ten Tournament Win Over Iowa
After Illinois (21-11) held Iowa (17-16) to a season-low 61 points just a few weeks ago, and with the Hawkeyes stepping up defensively in their recent outings (69.0 points allowed over their past two games), it seemed the teams' second-round Big Ten Tournament matchup would be less of a track meet than originally expected.
But after tip-off, it quickly became clear that this was a defense-optional affair. Even after the Hawkeyes kept pace as the Illini raced out to a 49-45 halftime lead, it was just a prologue to the otherworldly offensive display the clubs combined for in the second half.
Although it was Illinois that broke the tape at the end of the track meet, it wasn’t for a lack of scoring on Iowa's part. The Hawkeyes' 49 second-half points just weren't enough to match the Illini's mind-boggling 57.
Iowa was led by forward Payton Sandfort, who was unconscious from long range, knocking down eight three-pointers en route to a game-high 30 points. Meanwhile, Illinois relied on a well-balanced attack, with all five starters scoring in double digits and Kylan Boswell leading the way with a career-high 24 points.
During and after a high-scoring affair that ultimately broke the record for most combined points in a Big Ten Tournament game, social media was, predictably, buzzing. Here are just a few of the best reactions: